Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

150 years of producing - the Drynan family share the key to their longevity

KM
By Kelly Mason
February 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Drynan and his son, Andrew, on their Telemon Crossing property. Picture: Kelly Mason
Warren Drynan and his son, Andrew, on their Telemon Crossing property. Picture: Kelly Mason

They are one of only a few families in the Beaudesert district still living on the same family property after 150 years and their ability to adapt over the decades has allowed them to remain successful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.