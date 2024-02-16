150 years of producing - the Drynan family share the key to their longevity

They are one of only a few families in the Beaudesert district still living on the same family property after 150 years and their ability to adapt over the decades has allowed them to remain successful.
The Telemon Crossing homestead located on the property has been part of their family since 1874.
The fourth-generation producer Warren Drynan runs the operation with his wife, Carolyn, and their three children, Andrew, Cameron and Angela.
Warren's son, Andrew, lives in the historic home and works alongside his father. Cameron runs their property at Dirranbandi while Angela runs a property at Jackson near Roma.
The 323 ha property in Tamrookum has 400 ha on the river and 300 ha under irrigation.
The family previously owned two large dairy farms in Telemon and Glenapp.
The combination of the dairy industry deregulation plus labour issues meant that they were no longer viable and the family made the decision to close both in 2008 and 2013 respectively.
Mr Drynan explained that closing the dairies and shifting focus to solely on beef removed their consistent source of income. The family saw an opportunity to invest in properties out west at St George and Muttaburra which were both later sold.
A trip abroad on a Nuffield scholarship in 1992 inspired Mr Drynan to expand his horizons on his family property.
"One of the things I saw overseas was the beef industry is always vulnerable in Europe," he said.
"At the time, we had the two dairies, milking nearly 600 cows and running a 1000 head of cattle, which was predominantly steers through to bullocks.
"When we went to Brussels on the scholarship and saw the tonnages of beef being produced, we realised we were only a drop in the bucket.
"We, colonial boys, from down under were put back in our seats.
"It put my mind in a whole different way of thinking when we came home."
After returning home, he started feeding the dairy cows silage and instigated a more trough concentrated feeding over 12 months and witnessed the results.
"We went from 15 to 18 litres a cow to 21 to 22 litres per cow and that was dollars in your pocket back then," he said.
"But along came deregulation and that just hammered us along with labour issues.
"The Drynan family liked our beef cattle, but we didn't do the milking (of our dairy cows).
"We had families on a share basis on milk production on both diaries which worked very well, but it became obvious that those people weren't out there anymore.
"So it came to that time when the dollars weren't in it, milk production was down and it was getting too much."
Mr Drynan said it was during this time period that they moved into poultry production.
"As we sold the dairy farm off, that's what enabled us to build the chicken sheds," he said.
"We wanted to be involved in contract business with a guaranteed regular income.
"It's still very time consuming but I don't have to be up at four in the morning to milk the cows in the mud and I don't have to come back at 3pm to milk them again.
"I own the shed, I own the land, I have to supply the labour and the water, Ingham supplies the chickens and the feed and comes and catches them.
"The big cost is the breeding of the chickens and the feed cost."
There are seven sheds on the property that supply Ingham with 310,000 free range chickens.
Whilst not without it challenges, Mr Drynan said the poultry side of his business was not weather dependent and income was rarely impacted, unlike the cattle market.
"It's taken the place of the dairies, it's a constant income," he said.
The family runs three 1000 and 1200 cows split between the three properties. Depending on the seasons, they sell the lead calves off as weaners.
"We had a good season at Muttaburra with 400 to 500 to come from out there," Mr Dryan said.
"We generally sell flat back steers as feeder steers at 380 to 440 kilograms through Bartholomews in Beaudesert, otherwise we go to Mort and Co, Grassdale.
"We run nearly 500 head on the 400 acres of cultivation, bullocks on one end and cows on the other.
"We have 300 odd head of cattle on rented paddocks and that basically looks after our middle range weaners from there and if there are others that don't make the weights for the feedlots, they generally come here."
Mr Drynan explained that the investment in the poultry operation has been a positive move for the family overall with a steady income regardless of environmental factors that impact cattle.
"it's a lovely fit with the rest of the place and it works, he said.
"It all came off the back of that scholarship overseas and the idea to diversify," he said.
"All three kids are involved with the operation and you just want to make it viable for them."
