Freehold cattle property makes $1032/acre | Video

The 1196 hectare (2956 acre) Queensland Bundaberg region cattle property Damascus has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.05 million.
Offered by David and Carol Cusack, the well grassed forest country is estimated to run 350 breeders with calves removed at weaning.
The sale price is equal to about $2550/ha ($1032/acre), or about $8714/breeder area.
The impressive Kolan River property located 5km north of Gin Gin, 54km from Bundaberg and 20 minutes drive from Lake Monduran.
There is also potential future income from the sale of millable, commercial timber including blue gum, ironbark and spotted gum.
The attractive property shown as 93 per cent white on Queensland Government vegetation mapping.
Damascus is divided into 18 well fenced paddocks plus smaller paddocks and a lane.
Water is supplied from the Kolan River, 10 dams, permanent holes in a double frontage to Cabbage Tree Creek, and spring fed gullies.
The majority of the structural improvements have been constructed during the past 10 years.
The modern, three bedroom residence is set on an elevated position and has a central entertaining area with excellent 270 degree views.
Other improvements include a powered 27x9m six bay shed with a lock-up section, well shaded cattle yards equipped with an RPM crush and Breckon calf cradle, working dog pens, and a stable unit with stalls, a tack room and an attached round yard.
The property also has an off-grid solar power system with a lithium battery and an 8kVA back-up generator.
Marketing was handled by Mark Simpson, Ray White Rural, Biloela.
