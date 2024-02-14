Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Tarome producers share changes they have made on their property to meet customer demand

KM
By Kelly Mason
February 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleah and Kane Lutter on their Tarome property in the Scenic Rim. Picture: Kelly Mason
Ashleah and Kane Lutter on their Tarome property in the Scenic Rim. Picture: Kelly Mason

Kane and Ashleah Lutter have introduced changes to their Scenic Rim cattle operation in the last 12 months, to meet the rising demand from their two butcher shops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.