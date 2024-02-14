Tarome producers share changes they have made on their property to meet customer demand

Kane and Ashleah Lutter have introduced changes to their Scenic Rim cattle operation in the last 12 months, to meet the rising demand from their two butcher shops.
The Lutters run a property in Tarome, as well as two butcher stores in Kalbar and Boonah, that both trade under the name, The Butcher Co.
The demand for their beef products has risen so much so, that they have increased processing from 50 bodies a year to up to 500.
It was this significant jump in demand that led them to establish an on-farm feedlot capable of holding 200-head.
The Lutters currently supply their own store and run 100 crossbred cattle including Speckle Park, Angus, Brangus and Santa Gertrudis, on their 40 hectare (100 acre) property.
The mixture of breeds are purchased from Silverdale, Moreton and Laidley saleyards, as well as local shows, where they try to buy the champions.
Their carrying capacity has grown with the introduction of a 200-head feedlot on-farm.
"Before the feedlot we were processing 50 bodies per year, now it is between 400 and 500 hundred," he said.
The cattle are put on feed at 300-350 kilograms live weight for 100 days and go out at 450-500 kilogrms live weight.
Feed consists of forage sorghum for hay or rose grass and grain from Bremmer stock feed.
"We have been improving a lot of the infrastructure, with new fencing and different paddocks," she said.
"We have built new yards, a holding paddock, paddocks for weaners, paddocks and paddocks for the mums and bubs."
The closure of Beaudesert abattoir, Highchester Meatworks, has meant cattle are now processed at Carey Bros.
On top of the extra transport costs, cattle need to be cleared for ticks.
"We process 120 bodies are processed a week," he said.
"All of the bodies that go through the shop are ours and some are service kills.
"We send half the cattle to Brisbane Valley and half to Yangan and have just bought a truck to transport our own cattle," he said.
The Lutters explained that the main reason for making the physical changes to their operation is to meet the supply demands of their butcher shops and supply more of their own meat to the business.
"A good portion of what we sell is from local farms, that we finish off at our feedlot and put through the butchers," he said.
"Twelve years ago when we started, we were only buying carton meat to keep up with our supply.
"It has taken that time to work out the numbers we need here to keep up that supply every week."
Whilst they have shifted focus to the feedlot, the producers said they would like to get back to joining Angus bulls with Brangus cows, as they have done in the past.
The third generation farmers have a longstanding history in the area.
Mr Lutter's grandfather George and father Lester, known as Charlie, both lived and worked on the Tarome property as well as the local meatworks.
Following in their footsteps, Mr Lutter worked at the meatworks, then a butcher shop before purchasing his own shop in Kalbar and later expanding to Boonah.
