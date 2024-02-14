Weaner steers reach 524c at Roma

A total of 5420 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 470c/kg and averaged 362c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 524c and averaged 435c, steers 280-330kg reached 516c and averaged 401c, and steers 330-400kg reached 426c and averaged 377c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 380c and averaged 344c.
Brian Aldridge, Waaia, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 524c, reaching $1440 to average $1334.
RK and CJ Austin, Kendall Park, Hannaford, sold Simmental steers to 516c, reaching $1525 to average $1445. The Simmental heifers sold to 336c, reaching $919 to average $877.
Northern Growers Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 502c, reaching $1355 to average $1304. The Angus cross heifers sold to 348c, reaching $926 to average $926.
CH and RA Bradshaw, Eldorado, Jackson, sold Angus steers to 500c, reaching $1160 to average $1117.
MR Graham and KJ Moloney Partnership, Kandarra, Wallumbilla, sold Brangus steers to 492c, reaching $1323 to average $1277.
M and NE McKay, Macwood, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 490c, reaching $1195 to average $1163. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 342c, reaching $784 to average $740.
Barbara Plains Grazing, Barbara Plains, Wyandra, sold Simbrah steers to 478c, reaching $1420 to average $1262.
David Geary, Wilga Valley, Miles, sold Angus cross steers sold to 474c, reaching $1496 to average $1288.
Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, sold Angus cross steers to 464c, reaching $1335 to average $1180. The Angus cross heifers sold to 292c, reaching a of $797 to average $767.
M and K Hudson, Tongy, Mitchell, sold Crossbred steers to 462c, reaching $1413 to average $1363.
RA and CA Bain, Mt Eden, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 458c, reaching $1659 to average $1350. The Angus cross heifers sold to 312c, reaching $1230 to average $1000.
Hornick Rural, Junedale, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 444c, reaching $1315 to average $1297. The Charolais cross heifers to 330c, reaching $920 to average $901.
AF and MF Douglas, Springfeild, Mitchell, sold Droughmaster cross steers to 436c, reaching $1415 to average $1354.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Speckle Park cross steers to 434c, reaching $1444 to average $1294. The Charolais cross heifers 310c, reaching $947 to average $834.
SJ Todd Constructions, Brigalow Downs, Bollon, sold Charolais cross steers to 420c, reaching $1255 to average $1255. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 310c, reaching $1278 to average $906.
AR, C and NJ Hamilton, Beresford, Taroom, sold Brangus cross steers to 400c, reaching $1379 to average $1342.
Whalan Partnership, Torquay, Carah, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 396c, reaching $1337 to average $1337. The Angus cross heifers sold to 304c, reaching $1015 to average $1015.
Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 376c, reaching $1438 to average $1341.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Bookooi, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 380c, reaching $1667 to average $1584. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 330c, reaching $1392 to average $1352.
GJ and KM Ballinger, Arabella, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 370c, reaching $1959 to average $1517.
BB and AM Cameron, Waikola, Wallumbilla, sold Brangus cross steers to 306c, reaching $1797 to average $1703.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 272c and averaged 158c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 348c and averaged 291c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 324c, averaging 286c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 330c, averaging 285c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 330c, averaging 299c.
JA Heslin and SA Golder, Bernfel, Winton, sold Angus cross steers to 340c, reaching $962 to average $836.
LL and NA Britton, MT Landsborough Station, Winton, sold Hereford cross heifers to 324c, reaching $1300 to average $897.
Cornish Grazing Pty Ptd, Strathdale, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross heifers to 314c, reaching $1597 to average$1448.
DR Gordon, Peronne, Injune, sold Simmental cross heifers to 306c, reaching $1229 to average $1080.
JH Gordon, Come By Chance, Injune, sold Simmental cross heifers to 306c, reaching $1183 to average $1161.
DW and JL Sullivan, Studley, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 302c, reaching $2,038 to average $1459.
RD and EA Lister, Trevallen, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 282c, reaching $1562 to average $1341.
Cows 330-400kg reached 284c and averaged 216c, cows 400-500kg topped at 280c, averaging 242c, cows 500-600kg topped at 293c, averaging 254c, and cows over 600kg topped at 268c, averaging 262c.
Northbridge Grazing, Sandalwood Downs, St George, Sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 267c, reaching $1796 to average $1704.
Nebrean Pty Ltd, Mt Enniskillen, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 266c, reaching $1798 to average $1649.
A Swan, Springtime, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cows to 250c, reaching $1688 to average $1688.
