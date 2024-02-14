The Ridge Brahmans makes debuts at February All Breeds Sale

Aaron and Jalaine Roberts, The Ridge Brahmans, Jardine, joined this year's February All Breeds Sale for the first time under their own stud prefix.
The pair aren't new to the stud game though, they worked for Bill and Kay Geddes, Doonside stud, for 20 years and were running some of their own herd there before buying a place and launching their stud.
"This is the first time we've gone out on our own, marketing our own away from Doonside," Mr Roberts said.
They offered three bulls, including lot 96 The Ridge Brother Bear, which sold for $5000, lot 97 The Ridge Koda 327, which sold for $4000, and lot 98 The Ridge Hemi, which sold for $6000 to Keith Schneider, Ridgelands.
Mr Roberts said the bulls were prepared in the paddock on Rhodes grass when it came green after the rain, but with the drier season prior, they'd supplement fed in the paddock with grain from Williams Stockfeed.
He chose to bring bulls to the sale as lot 98 was 40-months-old and so slightly too old to go over heifers and too old to be sold through Brahman Week.
They've now got over 50 stud breeders at their property in Jardine, around 50km north of Rockahmpton, which after the purchase of a neighbouring secondary block is now 1619ha.
Mr Roberts was very thankful to the Geddes family for assistance in securing their own property.
"It was nearly impossible for us to get into the market, just due to the price of land, and not having a credit history. It was only through Bill Geddes being as generous as he is to help us get the first block and get up and onto our feet and get going," Mr Roberts said.
"Going out on our own was just a natural progression, my wife and I have both been in the cattle industry our whole lives."
Since purchasing their property, they've built their own home where they live with their three children.
"I still run some at Doonside, so I run cows with the bulls I think will suit them. If Bill's got a bull I think will suit the cow, she goes into that paddock with that bull. I do mostly natural matings at both properties."
Though it was their first sale though, they have been selling out of the paddock to a few commercial guys up north.
"We send up towards Charters Towers and that. They're big commercial guys, and so we can send unfed bulls up there that are ready to go out and tough it."
Mr Roberts said they had more red than grey heifers and cows, but didn't have a preference for colour.
"Good cattle are good cattle, it doesn't matter what colour they are."
They also run a commercial side to their operation where they have started breeding a black Brangus article by using AI, putting Angus genetics over grey Brahman cows.
"On the commercial side of things I would always like to expand but the price of land is so much, you've just got to chip away at the country you've got so you can run more cattle."
Their plans for the future included improving their country and lifting their carrying capacity, though said it was difficult with 3500 acres of flood country.
They wanted to put pangola grass through the flood country that was currently mostly coarse wire grass and would only be each by cattle shortly after burning.
"It's comfortable with 50 at the moment. I could run a lot more there now, but if it does flood there's too many in a little area. If couldn't put them down on the 3500 acres for three or four months, we'd run out of grass.
"We'd like to gradually increase the number of breeders as the country gets better," M Roberts said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.