Mt Bodumba and Ballancar: Grazing country with irrigation potential

Southern Downs aggregation Mt Bodumba and Ballancar is described as an ideal mix of grazing country with irrigation potential.
Covering 3004 hectares (7412 acres) in two freehold titles, the property situated in the Mosquito Creek district is located 25km to Inglewood, 75km from Toowoomba, and 90km to Warwick.
The country ranges from creek flats to red basalt loams to areas of elevated trap soils, characterised by shaded semi-open undulating grazing areas suited to cattle, sheep and goats.
The aggregation seen significant capital improvements in recent years including 28km of new barrier fencing, an internal fencing program, and more than 1600ha of country pulled and seeded in the past 12 months.
The construction of new steel cattle and sheep yards is also underway.
Water is supplied from 19 dams averaging 1500 cubic metres, permanent holes in Mosquito Creek, and other creeks on the property.
The aggregation also has a 167 megalitre irrigation dam, which was previously licenced for fish farming an irrigation.
An approval was also previously in place for a 5000 standard cattle unit feedlot.
Improvements include a shearing shed, both hay and machinery sheds.
There is also a three bedroom timber home and a two bedroom cottage.
Mt Bodumba and Ballancar is being sold through an expressions of interest process.
Contact Andrew Williams, 0429 004 299, Elders Real Estate, Warwick.
