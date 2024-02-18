Food insecurity on the rise

This bill also introduces new laws limiting the ability for employers to contact workers outside of office hours. As many families continue to struggle daily with the costs of living and finding secure housing, why is legislating what is essentially a workplace cultural matter even a consideration? In a country as legislated as ours, is this new type of law even necessary and will it address the critical issues facing industry and community? This proposal is clearly an overreach, and an example of what people are simply calling "a policy pile on".