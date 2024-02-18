Queensland Country Life
Food insecurity on the rise

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
February 18 2024 - 3:00pm
Australian food security is under threat by market forces impacting farm viability at both ends of the supply chain. Many farmers are receiving the same supermarket price for their product as they were nine years ago, but they are under pressure from escalating input costs and a plethora of government policies making it harder and harder to do business.

