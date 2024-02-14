As rural male suicides increase, 'we lose a primary producer every 10 days'

A country bloke dies unexpectedly, the small close-knit rural community where he lived is devastated and his family and friends feel guilty they didn't recognise the warning signs, to somehow prevent him from taking his own life.
Unfortunately, such occurrences are becoming more frequent as suicide rates of males among rural, regional and remote communities increase, with recent data showing men comprise 75 per cent of self-harm fatalities.
But there's hope on the horizon as this formally taboo topic is now firmly up for discussion by those determined to make a positive difference.
Are You Bogged Mate? founder and CEO Mary O'Brien said her organisation aims to boost awareness and start a conversation with the broader community about the rising issue of depression and suicide rates among men in rural areas, via a no-nonsense approach.
"Nationally we lose a primary producer every 10 days and in the mining and trades sectors we lose one bloke every second day," she said.
"What we are really trying to do is to approach mental health in a different way, so AYBM? is about peeling away the fluffy bullsh*t and making mental health information practical and user friendly to men.
"Some say you need to reach out for help, we want you to reach in, don't keep your troubles under your hat."
Ms O'Brien said she founded AYBM? in February 2018 after the Darling Downs community lost two men over a three week period during the previous festive season.
She said her long career in spray application and drift management involved many years of working with and for men in rural settings and she felt confident discussing mental health issues with them.
Ms O'Brien said AYBM? used the analogy of depression in the bush is a lot like getting bogged in the mud.
"It might have been just a sticky patch of the road or paddock where the vehicle stopped moving, maybe you needed low range or to winch yourself out, but what happens when you get properly bogged?," she said.
"Country blokes are facing challenges like never before but it doesn't mean you need to get stuck in the mud, there are plenty of places to go to get a tow and it takes guts to admit you're bogged so we are making sure you're connected with the right hands to pull you out.
"We have people reaching out for help, we had two calls yesterday, we always listen but refer them to the appropriate services including the Trademutt funded TIACS which looks to bridge the divide between blue-collar workers and mental health professionals."
AYBM? has a global audience and Ms O'Brien said she travelled around the country presenting the message any-and-everywhere from the local men's shed to large companies and regional councils.
"We are free for the local community but do charge corporate organisation and councils as they have the funding," she said.
"Next week I am heading to Central Queensland to present AYBM? sessions for a mining company.
"Grass-roots fundraising we receive is fantastic and really makes a difference, events such as the Noonga cricket day allow us to go where we are needed.
"People are so caught up on 'men don't talk' but men do talk when you create the space."
Jackson resident Clancy Sinnamon, the director of CC Donuts, a video and film production business, knows intimately the challenges rural men feel when they hit rock bottom.
Mr Sinnamon, 27, is behind the annual Sheryl Sinnamon memorial cricket day at Noonga which last month raised $12,500 for AYBM?
"I've had experiences of my own with depression, you hear some horror stories and your heart goes out to them," he said.
"I have a lot of empathy for people going through tough times, I have had professional help myself."
Mr Sinnamon said when you're experiencing depression and anxiety, "it's easy to feel hopeless."
"When you are in a good place and face a challenge, you know there's better days ahead," he said.
"But when you are in a bad place you feel hopeless all the time.
"I got the help I needed, but quite often the blokes who put on the bravest face feel they don't want to be a burden on others.
"But no-one thinks you are."
Mr Sinnamon said he wanted everyone to tell their family and mates how much they cared about them.
"The most important thing us blokes need to be is better at expressing ourselves to the person, let them know how much they are valued and just how far their circle reaches," he said.
"They need to know there are people out there who would be deeply upset to find out they had killed themselves".
National Rural Health Alliance CEO Susi Tegen said nearly half of Australians will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, but not everyone has the same access to mental health care.
Ms Tegen said mental illness in rural and remote Australia appeared more prevalent than in major cities as these communities are the most under-served compared to major cities.
She said rates of self-harm and suicide increase with remoteness, especially so in Aboriginal communities and men.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
TIACS 0488 846 988
Beyond Blue 1300 224636
