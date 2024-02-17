Queensland Country Life
The complexities of intergenerational family trusts

By Kylie Wilson and Deborah Johnson
February 17 2024 - 1:00pm
Discretionary trusts, often called family trusts, are important structures frequently used in intergenerational family businesses. As multiple family members are usually beneficiaries of trust entities, the treatment of the trust's assets is often considered in family law proceedings.

