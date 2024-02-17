The complexities of intergenerational family trusts

Discretionary trusts, often called family trusts, are important structures frequently used in intergenerational family businesses. As multiple family members are usually beneficiaries of trust entities, the treatment of the trust's assets is often considered in family law proceedings.
It has been recognised by courts in the past that if a discretionary trust is effectively controlled by a spouse and either spouse is also a beneficiary, then the assets of the trust will likely constitute an asset in family law proceedings. If a party does not have both control and a beneficial right of the trust, then the party's interest in the trust's assets may only be considered to be a potential financial resource.
In situations where control of a discretionary trust is shared with third parties - as is often the case with intergenerational trusts - effective control cannot generally be shown, and the assets are usually excluded from family law proceedings. The case of Woodcock v Woodcock (No. 2) [2022] FedCFamC1F 173 ('Woodcock') may change this position.
Mr Woodcock's grandparents established discretionary trusts to operate the family group. Mr Woodcock was one of many beneficiaries and had received substantial distributions from the trusts. Mrs Woodcock argued that her husband's interest as a beneficiary was matrimonial property but Mr Woodcock disputed this arguing that the trusts in the group were established by his grandparents, the trust property was provided by his grandparents and had grown organically, and the trusts continued to be operated for the family's benefit.
In this case, the intergenerational trusts were established well before the parties' marriage, involved third party family members, Mr Woodcock did not exclusively control the trusts and they were not created to quarantine assets from Mrs Woodcock. Therefore, it seemed likely that Mr Woodcock's interests would only be classified as a financial resource.
However, instead of pursuing all of the trusts' assets, Mrs Woodcock argued that her husband's entitlement to "due consideration" (the right to compel the trustee to consider whether to make a distribution to him) and "due administration" (the right to proper administration of the trust) as a beneficiary of the trusts were assets of the marriage.
Mrs Woodcock argued that her husband had substantial influence over the assets of the trusts as he held considerable influence on the family council, had received significant distributions, was CEO of the family group, was on all the boards, and had the ability to veto decisions.
The Court agreed that Mr Woodcock enjoyed a legally endorsed concentration of power over the four trusts in the family group and his beneficial interest could be considered property. The Court also found that Mr Woodcock's right to due consideration and proper administration of the trusts may be capable of valuation.
At this interim hearing the Court found that Mrs Woodcock's case had merit. It held that the issues of whether Mr Woodcock's rights constitute property, and the value of those rights were issues that warranted determination at trial.
Woodcock was recognised by Justice Wilson as a 'test case'. While the issues have yet to be finally determined, it is relevant to note that these issues may remain problematic in family law proceedings.
The case further highlights the need to carefully consider the use of discretionary trusts in intergenerational family businesses, particularly in the context of how the trustee exercises discretion and how assets are held within a particular family group.
This is already a topical issue in the context of beneficiary disputes because of the Victorian Court of Appeal decision in Owies v JJE nominees Pty Ltd [2022] VSCA 142.
