Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Northern wheat prices tumble

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
February 18 2024 - 11:00am
Northern wheat premiums have tumbled in recent weeks as it becomes apparent that some of the northern supplies will move into cheaper export markets.

