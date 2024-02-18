Northern wheat prices tumble

Northern wheat premiums have tumbled in recent weeks as it becomes apparent that some of the northern supplies will move into cheaper export markets.
Stockfeed wheat bids into the Darling Downs have fallen to around $375 a tonne down from around $400 at the end of January as buyers search for demand. Traders are saying it's a buyers' market and the only way to uncover demand is to lower prices.
Chicken and pig feeders are now taking advantage of the cheaper sorghum prices and rolling out earlier wheat purchases to later in the year, which is compounding the already thin demand for wheat in the nearby positions.
Feedlots have swung to a wheat dominated ration, lessening the need to chase barley, which is still relatively scarce in the north. However, feedlots are showing little appetite for fresh purchases with many saying they are well covered from purchases made during harvest.
Sorghum bids steadied at $350 into the Darling Downs with container exporter bids now supporting prices. Traders are reporting that current sorghum prices are competitive with United States sorghum into China.
High prices have all but shut down northern wheat exports. Traders are saying importers have no willingness to pay up for Queensland and northern NSW APW or Hard 2 wheat while they can buy similar quality wheat at cheaper values from other states.
Queensland has exported little over 113,000 tonnes of wheat from October to December, representing the first three months of the 2023-24 marketing year, down from more than 600,000 tonnes a year earlier.
Southeastern Australia is faring better for wheat exports with the cheaper prices with traders saying Victoria is finding export demand. Export demand is supporting the Melbourne and Geelong ASW wheat values at $360 with APW at $380 a tonne.
Global wheat values continued to grind lower under the weight of falling Black Sea prices. Rumours were circulating that Russian authorities had reduced a semi-official export price floor. Russian wheat export quotes have tumbled by more than A$30 a tonne to a four-year low since the start of the year as traders search for improved demand.
Russia's 2024 winter wheat crop is off to a good start although the onset of abnormally warm weather in all regions will present problems if it continues into the northern hemisphere spring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.