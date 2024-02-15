Why this family has stuck with one breed for 45 years

You've probably heard of the pub test, but what about the "pat test".
For Bill and Violet Peff of Mount Hedlow Station, Yeppoon, the temperament of their grey Brahman herd is all important.
So much so that if the couple in their eighties can't pat one of their Brahmans, particularly the bulls, then it's off to the abattoir they go.
The Peffs have continued to run grey Brahmans after Violet's father, Joe Olive, switched over to the breed from Herefords because Brahmans were much better at handling ticks.
"We've just gone grey and improved the quality all the way through with better bulls," Mr Peff said.
"We're looking for temperament and calving every year. Temperament is number one and fertility is another and then we cull whatever we don't want to breed from - we cull pretty heavy."
Mr Peff said he purchased his first grey Brahman bull 45 years ago and he and his wife have not changed their philosophy about how they go about their business since then, except to buy better bulls.
"I don't know which have been the best bulls we've purchased, but I'm quite happy with the Viva (Brahman Stud) bulls at the moment. We breed some of our own bulls, but you've got to be able to pat them to keep them," he said.
They have also bought bulls from different branches of the Olive family at Raglan Station, Raglan, and Apis Creek Brahman Stud, Marlborough.
At 88 and 86 respectively, Bill and Violet Peff have been married for 62 years and lived in the house they built overlooking the local landmark, Iron Pot Mountain, since 1985.
Violet's father, Joe Olive, bought the property in 1944 and after he died in 1974, the Peffs bought the place in 1976.
The property is 3000 acres (1214 ha) and runs about 500 pure grey Brahman breeders.
The Peffs keep the replacement heifers and send the weaner steers and culled heifers to the properties at Pheasant Creek, Wowan, owned by their sons, Robert at Bindaree and John at West Corner.
At the Pheasant Creek properties, the weaners are fattened before being sent direct to the meatworks in Rockhampton.
Mr Peff estimated about 200 weaners were fattened every year.
"We turn off the cows at 230 kg and steers have got to go over 300-320 kg - we sell to JBS, direct to works," he said.
"We haven't sold through the saleyards for years. We go to the yards - we get our values there - we use them as a price guide."
As well as Mount Hedlow Station, the Peffs own Plantain Creek, a 5000 acre (2023 ha) property, north of Yaamba, which their sons use to run a mix of Brahman and Brangus cattle on.
On advice from their sons, the Peffs got a couple of Brangus bulls 12 months ago to run with the Brahmans, but they are ambivalent about getting anymore.
"The boys wanted more length in our cattle and black seems to be the trend at the moment and they just wanted to give it go," Mr Peff said.
"They wanted more of the flat back and more length."
Mrs Peff said she liked the grey Brahmans because her father introduced them in about 1945/46.
"He had Herefords and ticks were a big worry back then so he went into Brahman and he was happy with them," she said.
"I like them because they were dad's choice."
Mr Peff said if their cattle were not calm, they ended up at the meatworks.
"We're very strict on temperament because Violet and I still work our cattle," he said
"We still get in the yard with our cattle...we muster, we brand and we wean still."
Up until 10 years ago and on the advice of their sons, the couple gave up their horses for quad bikes to muster cattle.
And, according to Mr Peff, the cattle work well with the quad bikes.
Mr Peff said Mount Hedlow was coastal, forest country while their sons' properties at Pheasant Creek were developed scrub country with buffel grass.
He said they had a lot of pangola grass at Mount Hedlow which Jo Olive first planted.
"It's a grass that when it gets wet, cattle get it between their hooves and cart it on and plant it," he said.
As to when the bulls were joined with the cows, Mr Peff said that depended on the season, but usually they mated their cattle in the first three months of the year.
At the moment, due to logistical problems of transporting bulls from Mount Hedlow to Plantain Creek, Mr Peff said the bulls had been running with the cows all year for the past year.
Looking back on all the changes in agriculture over the years, Mrs Peff reckons the biggest change has been in transport as she remembers big mobs of cattle being walked through Rockhampton into the meatworks.
"I remember as a child that Glen Prairie would walk their cattle down in big mobs - they'd walk them up Norman Road, cross them over at Moore's Creek Bridge, turn the corner there, go past the Frenchville School and then they'd walk them down to Lakes Creek (now Teys). They could have 600 to 700 in one mob and be followed by another," she said.
