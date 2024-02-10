Quilt maker's 'labour of love' with wool

Making handmade woollen quilts has been "a labour of love" for Libby Murphy of Libby's Aussie Wool for the past 31 years.
But, as she celebrates her 70th birthday, Ms Murphy is reassessing how long she can keep making the quilts that are physically "quite demanding" to make.
Ms Murphy said she got started with the quilts when she was living on a merino sheep farm north west of Moree, on the border of NSW and Queensland, in 1993.
"We were going through tough times and I started this business making wool filled bedding - quilts (duvets)under blankets and pillows - out of carded Australian wool...it was a downs wool, not merino wool.
"I just started in the shearers' quarters. We turned the shearers' quarters into a little mini factory and I employed about seven women, some town ladies and farmers' wives.
"There were droughts, family succession issues and debt struggles so it became the main game for probably three years until the season picked up and then the business just kept growing and I guess for me it was a labour of love and survival because the marriage broke down seven years later."
So, in 2000, after 26 years on the farm, Ms Murphy moved to Toowoomba to be near her ageing parents and with no other income, started selling her handmade products at local shows. In 2006, she moved to a three-days-a-week stall at the Eumundi Markets.
The business was originally called Aussie Wool Quilts as it was started by a woman, who had severe allergies and who licensed it out to others, but after seven years Ms Murphy went out on her own with her own brand, Libby's Aussie Wool.
"When I moved up to Eumundi, I always had this vision to do lots of other wool products because when you manufacture a product like that (the quilt), it's pretty intense as it's all hand laid and sewn, we build it from scratch...it's almost artisan," she said.
"And, so you can't really wholesale it because you will need too much money for it so it's really a direct sell, that's really the only way you can market it, and that's incredibly tiring and exhausting... to make it, then sell it and, in the end, I was doing it on an order basis, it's still on an order basis."
With that mind and after being approached by other manufacturers of wool products, Ms Murphy added products such as ugg boots andsheepskins to her range at her Eumundi stall.
She said the quilts now were only about 15 to 20 per cent because, she joked, she was getting older.
"I turned 70 on Wednesday (February 7) and every time I have to push a big King underblanket - which has got three and half kilos of wool in it - around under the quilter, it's pretty intense," she said.
Ms Murphy said she had been approached by some Koreans and Chinese to manufacture her quilts in their countries.
"But, I never wanted to compromise the integrity of the product...some people who had the license were trying to make it easier...making them out of batts and polyester and I never wanted to do that. I wanted to keep it pure and handmade which, I felt, was a much better product," she said.
"Most commercial quilts are made with huge quilting machines that you feed in like you're feeding cash into an ATM, you just put it in and it comes out the other end as a quilt.
"I have an extended arm industrial machine that I physically have to push it around...you stitch in a snail pattern in ever decreasing squares and you channel down."
As well as the quilts, Ms Murphy is still hand making under blankets which protect the mattress, five different densities of pillows, dog doonas, Woolly Butts (a seat cushion) and a baby bedding range.
Ms Murphy said wool was part of the Australian vernacular and she had "very loyal customers" some of whom were third generation.
"Babies who I made quilts for are now mothers and they're coming in for their babies - they understand wool," she said.
"I think generally wool is better regarded...overseas. Eumundi is a very good tourist market, it's very solid and I posted a quilt to Florida the other day - Florida, believe it or nor, a tropical place."
Ms Murphy said wool's popularity "waxes and wanes" because there was so much pressure from synthetics and fast fashion and people get distracted.
"But, then you've got that clutch of people who really understand natural fibres like wool and how resilient it is - you can't even burn it - it just lasts," she said.
At the end of the year, Ms Murphy is looking to sell the market stall and retire to enjoy activities such as gardening, yoga, swimming and singing in a choir.
"I feel while I'm fit now that I want to enjoy the next 10 years while I still can, (so) it's time for me to retire," she said.
