Exclusion fenced Maranoa property Mount Lonsdale back on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 11 2024 - 9:00am
Significant 8147 hectare exclusion fenced property Mount Lonsdale is back on the market. Picture supplied
Significant 8147 hectare (3297 acre) exclusion fenced Maranoa property Mount Lonsdale is back on the market, to be auctioned on March 27.

