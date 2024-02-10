Exclusion fenced Maranoa property Mount Lonsdale back on the market

Significant 8147 hectare (3297 acre) exclusion fenced Maranoa property Mount Lonsdale is back on the market, to be auctioned on March 27.
Located 15km north of Mungallala, 60km to Mitchell and 150km from Roma, the property is a combination of open and semi-open down country, with undulating areas rising to elevated peaks
Mount Lonsdale features bottle tree, belah, and brigalow scrub soils interspersed with pockets of red, sandy, loamy type soils.
Pastures include buffel, curly Mitchell, blue grass and native species with medics and salines in seasons.
During Peter and Shari Knudsen's ownership since March 2020, some 1882ha (4650 acres) have been blade ploughed, 720ha (1780 acres) treated with 5500kg of Grasland pellets, and 324ha (800 acres) stick raked. An additional 1740ha (4300 acres) was also pulled in 2023-24.
The well watered property has bores that supply tanks and troughs as well as nine dams. Mungallala Creek also runs through the property.
Some 23km of fencing was completed between 2021 and 2024. The four barbed wire fencing on Clipex posts, incorporating 18km of the laneway that service the cattle yards. Two of the sides of Mount Lonsdale are government maintained Wild Dog Barrier Fence.
The 10 year old steel cattle yards are equipped with an air-operated race and crush, five way draft, calf race and cradle, and a double-decker loading ramp.
In addition to numerous sheds, there is a workshop, a three-bay car shed, a fuel shed, and two stables.
Mount Lonsdale also features a five bedroom homestead with an inground pool and a five bedroom manager's residence.
There is mobile phone coverage across most of the property.
Marketing agent Russell Jorgensen, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Mount Lonsdale was an outstanding livestock opportunity.
"This is a unique property, with a dense body of feed due to rich open valleys running into the soft bottle tree scrub country," Mr Jorgensen said.
Contact Russell Jorgensen, 0428 880 411, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, Dalby.
