Top quality Maranoa country makes $2658/acre at red hot auction

Two properties in Queensland Maranoa's highly favoured Mount Abundance district have sold under the hammer for a combined $4.095 million.
Offered by Steve and Wendy Merrick after 30 years of ownership, Gleneden North covers 403 hectare (997 acres) while Gleneden South is 301ha (744 acres).
There were nine registered bidders at the Ray White Rural auction held in the Explorers Inn in Roma on Friday, with three parties active on each property.
Gleneden North sold for $2.65 million - about $6576/ha ($2658/acre).
The stunning property features a spacious air-conditioned, four bedroom, three bathroom home with an open-plan kitchen.
The home's wrap-around verandah connects the multiple entertaining areas, including a covered deck.
The large landscaped garden has a boatshed, pergola and a greenhouse plus raised vegetable garden beds and a new orchard.
Other improvements include four steel sheds.
Gleneden North is divided into three main paddocks, with a holding paddock at the steel cattle yards.
The naturally semi-open country is lightly timbered with bottle tree, brigalow, belah, and myall trees and has a dense coverage of buffel grass with areas of Mitchell and Flinders grasses.
Gleneden South sold for $1.445m - about $3586/ha ($1942/acre).
The lightly undulating black soil country that has mainly Mitchell and Flinders grasses and small areas of buffel among scattered brigalow, belah, and box trees.
Fronting both Southern Road and Merino Downs Road, the property is divided into six paddocks plus a laneway.
About 123ha of the property has previously been cultivated, with most of the older cultivation has been returned to pasture.
Marketing was handled by Rob Wildermuth, Ray White Rural Queensland.
