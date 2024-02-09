Queensland Country Life
Top quality Maranoa country makes $2658/acre at red hot auction

Mark Phelps
February 9 2024 - 9:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Two properties in Queensland Maranoa's highly favoured Mount Abundance district have sold under the hammer for a combined $4.095 million. Picture supplied
Two properties in Queensland Maranoa's highly favoured Mount Abundance district have sold under the hammer for a combined $4.095 million.

