Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ag transport costs to drop as key route Palmerston Hwy reopens early

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
February 9 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key far north Queensland transport route the Palmerston Highway will reopen ahead of schedule after sections were forced to close due to damage record rainfall and flooding associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper last December. Picture: Supplied
Key far north Queensland transport route the Palmerston Highway will reopen ahead of schedule after sections were forced to close due to damage record rainfall and flooding associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper last December. Picture: Supplied

The far north's ag industry is sighing with relief after TMR announced the Palmerston Hwy has reopened ahead of schedule following extensive damage from record rainfall and flooding associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper last December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.