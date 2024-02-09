Ag transport costs to drop as key route Palmerston Hwy reopens early

The far north's ag industry is sighing with relief after TMR announced the Palmerston Hwy has reopened ahead of schedule following extensive damage from record rainfall and flooding associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper last December.
Graziers, growers, livestock agents and transport providers anticipate costs and supply chain schedules will return to some kind of normalcy after nearly two months of chaos.
TMR said the route will open on February 10 with a temporary single lane section open to all traffic including heavy vehicles.
Mareeba Transport manager Robert Parsons said the reopening news is a huge relief and "everyone will benefit."
"I am really pleased to hear the news," he said.
"This will take the financial pressure off a lot of people and it will benefit everyone.
"Transport costs will go back to what they were before."
Mr Parson said while he had tried to minimise costs, the highway's closure meant alternate routes such as the Gregory Developmental Rd resulted in longer travel times.
"The Gregory took much longer and we had to drive the extra 400km, which used 400 litres extra diesel and six hours extra wages," he said.
"We take stockfeed and hay down the Palmerston and bring up and down and a large proportion o what we bring up to the Tablelands is agricultural products such as fertilisers and chemicals."
Mr Parsons said the alternative road was also subject to extreme weather.
"Last week trucks on the top of the hill on the Gregory had to turn around due to the road being cut off for 24 hours due to flooding," he said.
"The worst thing about the Palmerston Hwy was the lack of information given about it's status and long it would take to fix."
In Atherton, Queensland Rural livestock agent Luke Hickmott said it was great news for graziers.
"It's a bonus for anyone transporting animals down to the meatworks," he said.
"Also for people who normally access their properties from the highway."
The urgent works to open a single lane were jointly funded by the Australian and state governments through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and have been completed ahead of time.
Crews from the TMR laid a fresh seal over a temporary track single lane between Crawford's Lookout and Junction Road earlier this week.
Works included excavating 4200 tonnes of earth, installing 5400 tonnes of rock, laying 1500 tonnes of road base, followed by laying 150 tonnes of asphalt.
Crews also installed 60 lengths of stormwater pipe.
Construction of the single lane section began on January 8, 2024 after the hill stopped moving and the ground had dried sufficiently to enable work to begin.
TMR said operators of excess mass vehicles must apply for a permit through the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator at www.nhvr.gov.au/about-us/nhvr-portal.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said he commended crews for their work to get the road open as soon as possible in challenging conditions.
"Their efforts will help people travel to work, school, see their friends and family, and importantly, help economic activity flow easier to Tablelands communities," he said.
"We know that there is more work to be done across an absolutely massive area, but I want to assure people we will continue to work with the Queensland Government to forge ahead with the recovery."
Transport and Main Roads Minister Bart Mellish said a leviathan effort was undertaken to complete the works as soon as possible.
"Our crews have put in an enormous effort to finish and reopen a critical freight route in the Far Northern District," Mr Mellish said.
"TMR understands the impact that damage to the Palmerston Highway has had on heavy vehicle operators, the agricultural sector and Tablelands residents and businesses.
"These works were conducted in a complex and challenging environment that included the only full width pavement slips on state-controlled roads in Far North District.
"The damage was significant - the entire hill with the road on it had sunk two metres and shifted two metres sidewards down the hill.
"Although some heavy rain did postpone works, TMR crews pulled out all the stops to safely complete works and ease pressure on the state-controlled road network.
"The single lane will accommodate all traffic including heavy vehicles and TMR will continue to investigate long term solutions for repairs to the Palmerston Highway."
For up-to-date information about works on the state-controlled network call 13 19 40 or visit www.QLDTraffic.com.au.
