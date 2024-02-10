Queensland Country Life
Chainsaw sculptor carves out unique path

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated February 11 2024 - 10:23am, first published 7:30am
Sunshine Coast sculptor Shane Christensen with his black cockatoo carving. Picture: Supplied
If you have ever spotted a life sized wooden sculpture of a native animal somewhere along the east coast, you were most likely looking at the work of Shane Christensen.

