Chainsaw sculptor carves out unique path

If you have ever spotted a life sized wooden sculpture of a native animal somewhere along the east coast, you were most likely looking at the work of Shane Christensen.
The professional sculptor formerly of Bundaberg, has been based in Eumundi on the Sunshine Coast, for the last 20 years.
Mainly self taught, Mr Christensen focuses on Australian flora and fauna and says more recently he has been working with indigenous mobs to create locally significant plants and animals and landscapes of an area.
He uses stumps left over from trees that have been cut down by arborists or sources storm damaged logs.
"I have been asked to do farm animals, I have done a horse and other domestic animals, but personally it's not really of much of an interest to me," he said.
"I used to do carving shows and was asked to go to Kingaroy to carve a giant peanut, which is good because it supports local industry.
"Personally, I find native animals and cultural stories to have much deeper roots in a place."
Mr Christensen said he failed art in high school, but later met the teacher who had failed him whilst working on a sculpture in someone's backyard.
"He said he was amazed that I'd managed to slip through the cracks of the system," he said.
"In some ways I'm glad I didn't learn that template of how an artist should walk. I found my own path, and way of doing things."
When Queensland Country Life asked what type of sculptures he enjoys making most it was clear that bigger is better.
"I like to create big pieces, most of what I do is the size of any average person, that's just easier to move around within your average budget without getting big trucks and machines in," he said.
"I grew up with landmarks like the Big Pineapple, a lot of it's based on local industry and farming.
Looking to the future, Mr Christensen said he would like to work more with indigenous communities and has new projects that he is working on behind the scenes.
"I used to live out at Cootharaba, which has an indigenous name. I did a sculpture there with a couple of traditional owners from the area," he said.
"Ideally, I'd like to collaborate with indigenous elders on town names that have indigenous names that tap into the deeper roots of this ancient country.
"After my Dad's passing, I wanted to express the deeper experiences of humanity that we can all relate to," he said.
"The kookaburra really helped me because it's such a light and happy thing to carve and pretty big."
