Bargain buy delivers $50,000 in Classic prize money

A chance purchase by Dave Kennedy, Copabella Quarter Horses, Austral Eden, NSW at the 2023 Nutrien Classic Sale proved to be a fruitful investment.
His gelding Hard Currency (Hard Hat Henry x Yulgilbar Bails Cachet) ridden by Mark Buttsworth won the prestigious Nutrien Classic Campdraft on Thrusday night, collaring the $50,000 prizemoney.
Hard Currency also finaled in the challenge ridden by Mark Buttsworth's protégé Paxton Pulford and featured as equal top priced gelding after the first day of selling, being purchased by the McClymonts of Hughenden for $40,000.
In 2023, Mr Kennedy had an impulsive moment when he purchased Hard Currency for sentimental purposes for $16,500 from Brian and Brigid Guest.
He had owned the sire, Hard Hat Henry who had passed away prematurely in 2016, and couldn't resist the opportunity to purchase one his progeny with the view of bringing it back to compete in the 2024 incentive events.
The Guests were also rewarded as vendors, winning $7500 in incentives from Nutrien and the Australian Quarter Horse Association.
The Martins Stock Haulage Open came down to a nail biting run off between Troy Palmer riding EBS Bluetoonz and the reigning champion Will Durkin riding Hazelwood Conspiracy on behalf of Evan and Kim Acton.
Setting the pace in the decider, Troy Palmer and EBS Bluetoonz scored 90 points, however Will Durkin stepped up a gear and scored 91 points on the Hazelwood Conman daughter, Hazelwood Conspiracy to clinch the draft.
Evan and Kim Acton from Millungera, Julia Creek have been long time supporters of the Nutrien Sale and Hazelwood Conspiracy was a previous graduate of the sale.
4CYTE/Charlie Maher Memorial Young Guns: (Judge Mat Holz) 1. Fergus Friend, Yarrawa Classic 182, =2. Chelsea Peacock, Condor 180, =2. Lara De Jong, Charlie Roan 180, =4. Brooke Dodwell, Expression 179, =4. Hayley Condon, Diego 179, =4. Lachlan Sansom, Triple H 179, =4. Fergus Friend, Ervines Venus 179, =8. Jack Black, Yaven Freestyler 178, =8. Angus Capel, Peelvale Truce 178. Cut Out: Ashlee Pecth, Try A Whiskey 24.
Martins Stock Haulage Open (Judge Mark McCormack): 1. Will Durkin, Hazelwood Conspiracy 364, 2. Troy Palmer, Bluetoonz 363, 3. Hugh Miles, Timies Up 272, 4. Peter Boulton, Sweet Romance 270, =5. Matthew Moffat, PV Grasshopper 269, =5. Will Durkin, Durkins Jewel 269, =5. Mark Buttsworth, A Little Turbulence 269, =8. Wyatt Young, Binnia Milan 267, =8. Bailey O'Dell, Count Duckula 267, 10. Ben Tapp. Don't Look Back 266. Cut Out Hugh Miles, Times Up 47
Nutrien Classic: (Judge Steve Comiskey): 1. Mark Buttsworth, Hard Currency 268, 2. Ben Hall, Yalatta Parks Belle 266, 3. Mat Oakley, Reyv on Kitty 262, =4. Matt Stanger, Windsong Destinys Debut 261, =4. Shane Corbould, Trinity Destiny Margaritas 261, =6. Scott Edwards, Belmur Gem 260, =6. Kate Southern, Arlee Flotus 260, =8. Ben Hall, Kneipps Style 259, =8. Wyatt Young, Lealukas Mistress 259, 10. Todd Hammond, Bungarby Style N Grace 258. Cut Out: Mark Buttsworth, Petes Pet Squirrel 24
Coverdrive AELEC Bar Classic Gelding Incentive (Judge Hugh Miles): 1. Mitchell Hoy, Saltwater Groova 177, 2. Will Durkin, Stewarts Flight Control 107, 3. David Andrews, Adios Rendition 88, 4. Mark Buttsworth, Hard Currency 87, =5. Glenn Peacock, Kylandra Archie 86, =5. Ben Stanger, Playboy Colonel 86, 7. Ben Hall, Reldas Dejango 84, =8. Amanda Hollis, Balala Elcool Condo 83, =8. Tony Mortimer, Clearsky Cold Case 83, =8. Matt Stanger, Windsong Destinys Debut 83.
Jimmy Matthews Ladies Dash for Cash (Judge Loch Maxwell): 1. Laura McNaughton, Always Again 89, =2. Louise Comiskey, LD Zaharah 88, =2. Hayley Condon, Diego 88, =4. Carlee Clews, Qwilla 87, =4. Lacey Newton, Peaches 87, 6. Bonnie Hiscock, Mewburn Davey 86, =7. Bryony Puddicombe, Toonga Chrome 85, =7. Chloe Curr, Spook 85, =7. Luci Cunningham, Imprint 85, 10. Emma Webb, Ubeauty Haley 84.
Pryde's Easifeed Australian Performance Horse Challenge (Judges Huon Smith & Hugh Miles): 1. Leah Read, Lethal King Cole 341.5, 2. Emma Webb, Western Acres 325.75, 3. Josh Smith, PCD Reyning Metal 324.75, 4. Scott McNaughton, Beljah Royal Henry 314.75, 5. Morgan Webb, Cantuar Park Hostess 312.75, 6. Will Durkin, Romantic Remedy 308.25, 7. Matt Stanger, Rhondu Cats R Double 308, 8. Pia Steers, Swipe Right 307.25.
Young Guns Challenge Winner: 1. Darby Ryan, Smart Tassarey 303.75, 2. Kate Southern, Arlee Flotus 298.5, 3. Zeb Pearce, Cumburrah Ima Smart One 294, 4. Wyatt Ducat, Surbitons Mr Trump 283, 5. Archer Chaston, Lenas Spoonfula Freckles 238.75.
Stallion Shootout - not finalised.
NCCA Champion Rider - Ben Hall
