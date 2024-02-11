A shortage of water diviners has drillers concerned

There is a growing shortage of water diviners leading to concern from some in the drilling industry, who rely on their expertise.
The 2023 drought saw increased demand for water diviners and not enough practitioners to meet that demand.
With El Nino events expected to become more frequent, the ability to locate and source underground water supplies is of growing importance.
Water diviner Steve Melody said whilst the practice of water divining and its legitimacy was a much debated topic, discredited by a lack of scientific evidence, it was still embraced by many landholders as a reliable practice.
"Unsubstantiated claims made by these people have done irreparable damage to the image of water divining, branding it as being unscientific and invalid," he said.
"To date, no scientific experiment has been conducted and published that asks a diviner to demonstrate what they are used to - finding water in its natural state in cracks found in rock strata."
Water diviners use metal rods to pin point the depth and volume of water flow. When held by the diviner as they walk the land, the rods will either cross or part.
The method relies on intuition and sensation and is a practice that can take years to hone.
Prior to even steeping foot on a landholders property, Mr Melody said he collects data about the streams characteristics, including width, height and slope and conducts an analysis to determine if the stream will meet the long term needs of the client.
"With the advent of the internet and satellite photography, divining has become a whole lot easier, quicker, and more accurate," he said.
"I find underground streams on a map of the property, which saves me the time of having to physically walk over the land, where the stream terminates and also the water source that supplies the stream with water.
"This is most frequently an aquifer in porous rock located under surface water like a dam, lake, river, creek or natural water course.
"It is essential to evaluate the ability of this aquifer to supply the underground stream during dry times when water demand from the bore will be highest."
Mr Melody explained that the cost of drilling a test hole ranges from $120 to $150 per metre with no guarantees of a successful outcome which is a costly exercise especially in times of drought when funds are precious.
"During the most recent dry spell, all the bore sites I have selected that have been drilled have produced water and have been cased," he said.
"I recommend to landholders, who have experienced water shortages in past dry spells, to be prepared for the next drought well in advance.
"Being on a long waiting list to get a bore drilled can result in significant crop or stock losses.
"This can be achieved by using the services of a competent water diviner, who has a success rate of at least 95 percent, and getting the bore drilled and pumping equipment installed."
Cheyenne Drilling owner, Ramon Bentley, who has been drilling for over 31 years all over the world, said he had always used water diviners to decide if they should drill.
"I've drilled in 22 countries around the world and every country I have ever been in divines," he said.
"Whether it be with a glass bottle, sheep bones or jewellery like wedding rings.
"It really is an art within itself, It's got nothing to do with drilling."
Mr Bentley said there was a smaller pool of water diviners to choose from and he generally goes for the more mature and experienced diviners in the field.
"Our company has been going for 16 years and we have had a lot of diviners approach our company," he said.
"The older water diviners are humble, they aren't out to prove anything so it's them verses mother nature.
"It is an art form that takes a long time to master, skills need to be honed, it's understanding how the water comes in and how the land lies.
"There are areas I don't like to drill because there isn't much water and we send a water diviner out first and if he says 'no', red flag then we simply won't drill. I would never drill a hole without divining it first."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.