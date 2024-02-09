Producers call out federal gov's plan to use 1080 to cull unmanaged goats

Queensland goat producers have called out the federal government's plan to control unmanaged goats, which one department suggestion stated using 1080 poison baiting to control the population.
The control method was proposed by the department of climate change, energy, the environment and water in their review of the Threat Abatement Plan (TAP) for unmanaged goats.
The plan for competition and land degradation by unmanaged goats outlines new and continuing actions needed to reduce the environmental impact of feral goats, including through overgrazing and soil erosion.
The plan has attracted strong criticism from Queensland Goat Producers Inc (QGoat), which states it's position is that these 'solutions' are unacceptable from a welfare perspective.
QGoat chair Glenda Henry said the use of poisons as a control may have far reaching consequences for Australia's market access for beef, sheep and goatmeat.
"The plan has been developed based on outdated information and perceptions ignoring industry developments and data, Australian animal welfare standards and market access implications for the control measures proposed," Ms Henry said.
"The draft TAP highlights a number of information and policy gaps across jurisdictions such as a lack of any coordinated population monitoring programs.
"The lack of government investment in streamlining population monitoring programs has left industry to try to fill this information gap themselves via producer levy involvement in population forecasting.
"This and other moves to mature and modernise the Australian goat meat industry have been largely ignored/omitted from the TAP".
Australia is the world's largest exporter of goat meat, and free trade agreements support entry of Australian goat meat into several key international markets
In 2021-22, exports peaked at a total value of A$296.7 million. Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) reported increasing demand in several export markets in 2022 and in predicting continued growth in some overseas markets.
QGoat group is currently advocating for the following solutions to the plan:
The Australian Agricultural Census estimates the number of goats under a managed or semi-managed production system grew 82% from 2015-16 to 2020-21 (MLA 2023).
Ms Henry said this data directly contradicts the sentiment within the TAP that control measures of unmanaged goats is urgently needed.
"QGoat does not support the draft TAP in it's current form and we encourage the department to undertake meaningful engagement with relevant agricultural representative bodies to address the unintended consequences of the plan, including the potential baiting of non-target species, market access implications, and operations of the harvested rangeland goat industry," she explained.
"The actions proposed in the Threat Abatement Plan may have significant impacts on commercial goat enterprises."
According to the department of agriculture, fisheries and forestry, the implementation plan would assist in delivery of Australia's first National Biosecurity Strategy (NBS), a collaborative, national approach to protecting Australia from exotic pests and diseases backed by all government agriculture ministers.
Australia's federal, state and territory agricultural ministers endorsed the 10-year NBS in August 2022.
First assistant secretary for Biosecurity Strategy and Reform with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Bronwen Jaggers said the implementation plan would inform the delivery of the NBS.
"The implementation plan reinforces the commitments to action all agriculture ministers made under the NBS and will allow stakeholders to better understand how the strategy will progress and roll out over its 10-year life span," Ms Jaggers said.
"Biosecurity is a shared national responsibility, and it affects all Australians. A foundational element of the NBS is to ensure we build stronger partnerships between all levels of governments, industry, and stakeholders to achieve the most robust biosecurity system for the country, and by providing a clear implementation plan, we are doing just that.
"With changing trade and travel patterns and growing biosecurity risks in our region, managing biosecurity is increasingly complex, but any breach of our system could have significant consequences on Australia's unique flora, fauna and way of life as well as our agricultural sector and access to international markets. It is important all the key players are aligned to counter biosecurity threats.
"The implementation plan will assist and guide development of national action plans and monitor progress to ensure that rollout of the NBS supports a connected, resilient and shared national biosecurity system that protects Australia in the long-term."
Ms Jaggers said surveys, focus groups and consultation with stakeholders with relevant expertise and interest to implement the national action plan was underway to strengthen Australia's biosecurity system.
In laying out her government's position on the feral goat control plan back in November, 2023, Environment and Water Minister, Tanya Plibersek, said the government's plan was a "huge step forward" to protecting 128 threatened native species.
"Invasive species are one of the most serious threats to native plants and animals across Australia," Minister Plibersek explained.
"Cats, horses, yellow crazy ants, and now goats - we have to deal with each of these threats to give our native species the best chance of survival.
"Goats don't belong in fragile places like the Blue Mountains and the Great Barrier Reef islands. They compete with native species for food and shelter and water, while trampling over their critical habitats, causing erosion.
"This Plan is about better identifying and monitoring the threat, and taking action."
In November last year, the Invasive Species Council welcomed the federal government's plan to control unmanaged goats, but argued the plan required more funding.
Conservation and Biosecurity analyst for the Invasive Species Council, Lyall Grieve said the plan could lead to important biodiversity benefits.
"Feral goats are one of the worst invasive species in Australia. They stop regeneration of bushland, overgraze, outcompete native animals, erode our soils and stream banks and reduce carbon storage in the landscape," Ms Grieve said.
"This is an important plan which outlines some ambitious objectives that if funded, prioritised and implemented fully will go some way to reduce the impacts of goats on our environment.
"The focus on island eradications is particularly important as we know this is achievable and will lead to huge biodiversity benefits."
