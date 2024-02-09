Queensland Country Life
Producers call out federal gov's plan to use 1080 to cull unmanaged goats

Updated February 9 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 11:33am
Feral goats today number in their millions across more than two million square kilometres of Australia. File pciture
Queensland goat producers have called out the federal government's plan to control unmanaged goats, which one department suggestion stated using 1080 poison baiting to control the population.

