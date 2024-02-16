Callide Valley adds inaugural field crop competition to show

Bioela cropper Trevor Stringer may be retired from growing but that hasn't stopped him spearheading an inaugural field crop competition open to growers in the Callide Valley for the show this year.
"Some of the townspeople think the area depends upon the mines, the power station, and the meatworks," he said.
"They are important industries, but agriculture plays a very big role and we're just trying to highlight that."
Though he's retired now, throughout his years of growing, Mr Stringer tried his hand in lucerne, green bean seeds, navy beans, cotton, maize, sorghum, mung beans, and soy beans.
"We've had a go at most things, the fortunes come and go on a lot of those crops and some are more suited to the area than others," he said.
Mr Stringer said the area was originally dairy country, but not long after diversified into cotton.
Cotton has been grown in the Callide and Dawson Valleys since the 1920s and a gin was built in Biloela in the 70s'.
Mr Stringer said the area has also been well-known for producing quality lucerne, but that was waning due to water access challenges.
Mr Stringer said the Callide Valley Agricultural & Pastoral Society was happy to be showcasing the diverse range of crops grown in the region, while recognising and rewarding its top growers.
"We've had very little agricultural input in the show, we have a little produce section but it's sort of hidden away in the corner a little bit and it doesn't get patronised very well."
Mr Stringer has been a pavilion steward for the past five years, but has been involved with the show for over 25 years.
He said this year's bumper wet season was shaping up to be the perfect stage for a celebration of the region's crops.
"Last year there was some beautiful crops around and there probably will be this year because we've been getting rain.
"When we were setting it up, the season wasn't looking too good but you never know what's ahead - there was a big turn around all of a sudden."
The crops will be judged by local experienced growers and will be judged in the paddock just prior to desiccation, defolliation, harvest, or cutting.
The minimum area of eligible entries is 5ha, except class 4, herbs, which is 0.5ha.
"I won't say who the judges are as we don't want entrants to go and talk to the judges prior, but they're very experienced local growers," Mr Stringer said.
"They'll be looking at the agronomic aspects of the crop, the weed population, whether there's any diseases, the evenness of the crop, the yield potential and quality."
"The champions will have a bit of a wow factor about them and will be a really good crop. It will be mainly judged on yield potential and monetary returns for that crop," he said.
Photographs will be taken of the crops during judging and displayed inside the pavilion throughout the show.
Mr Stringer said the decision to introduce the competition was met with enthusiasm from both growers and local agricultural businesses.
He said sponsors had eagerly stepped forward to support the event with generous prize donations.
First prize in each class is $500, as well as $500 for champion irrigated crop and $500 for dryland crop.
The grand champion crop will be presented with the Doug Howard Memorial Trophy, named after a prominent grower from the area.
Entries will be open from January 1 and close on May 11, before the show gets underway on May 17 and 18.
