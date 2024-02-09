Smart Gardener: What drought tolerant really means

The term 'drought tolerant' is frequently misunderstood in the realm of ornamental horticulture.
Not only is the phrase overused, explaining the real meaning of the term can be both tedious and contentious.
However, a word that is not open to interpretation is drought, which is defined as a weather cycle exhibiting lower than average rainfall.
By that definition, if a plant is drought tolerant, it means it can withstand conditions of below average rainfall.
However, the definition does not indicate that a plant is unaffected by drought and is able to survive off little or even no water.
This misinterpretation has been a source of frustration for nursery and gardening professionals, emphasising the importance of grasping the actual implications of the expression.
In the scientific or botanical realm of horticulture, it is true that there are plants that have natural traits which enable them to tolerate drought.
For example, The Queensland Bottle Tree (Brachychiton rupestris) has evolved traits which ensure water is never in short supply.
A bottle tree can store water in its succulent-like roots and trunk. It also has the capacity to shed it's leaves during drier times to abruptly halt the loss of water through leaf openings.
Nevertheless, not all plants are evolved to overcome drought in this way, and this is a common misconception.
Arguably the management of a greenspace, not the species it encompasses, will determine if a garden can endure drought.
If nurtured, especially in those first initial years, most gardens will persevere during inevitable dry spells.
The process of creating drought tolerance within a garden is called establishment, and once this occurs, plants can endure years or even decades of below average rainfall. Ultimately, the way to create a drought tolerant garden is by being a proactive gardener and understanding that all plants need ongoing care.
Top tips for creating a drought tolerant garden:
