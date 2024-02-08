Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

What do beef industry leaders have to say on PFAS?

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larry Acton near the bore that tested positive for high concentrations of PFAS. Picture: Judith Maizey
Larry Acton near the bore that tested positive for high concentrations of PFAS. Picture: Judith Maizey

Beef industry leaders are yet to respond to concerns raised by former AgForce boss Larry Acton about Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) for the toxic chemicals, PFAS, in beef.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.