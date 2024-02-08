Bumper yarding at Emerald as feeder market lifts

Emerald hosted one of the largest sales of the year so far, when vendors offered a bumper 4000-head yarding on Thursday.
Stock and station agents commented recent rain in Springsure and Rolleston meant some producers missed out on getting cattle into this week's sale.
Nutrien Ag Solution's Justin Rohde, Emerald, said the selling centre's recent lift in market prices had drawn larger runs of quality cattle to the sale, increasing the yarding by 3500 head compared to the previous week's auction.
"There were plenty of fat cattle yarded here today and I think there's probably close to 1000 slaughter cattle yarded," Mr Rohde said.
"There's plenty of fat cattle about and plenty of green grass at the moment and I think producers are taking advantage of that rising cattle market."
"It's a good quality yarding this week, with lots of heavy cattle and larger drafts offered."
Agents were still selling weaner steers and heifers at the time this story was published, but Mr Rohde said the market was very solid for feeder steers, while prices for fat cattle eased on the previous sale's prices.
"Without looking at the final market report for today's sale, some beautiful EU slaughter bullocks made up to 311c/kg earlier this morning," he said.
"The job is very solid still based on last week's rates and the prices for slaughter cows might have just eased on last week's sale.
"There's plenty of fat cattle out on the market at the moment and we've probably just seen prices level out and just plateau for a little bit in regards to that feeder kill grid.
"We've certainly seen a pretty solid increase in this feeder market and I suppose that'll carry on through the weaner market."
A large run of Droughtmaster weaner steers, drawn from Perry Pastoral Co, Fletchers Awl, made up to 396.2c/kg.
Charbray cross heavy feeder steers made it out to 380c/kg and 360c/kg for a run of red Brahman feeder steers, which were drawn from R and J Pugh, Clermont.
A 11-head line of Santa Gertrudis weaner steers, on account of Fordyce, made out to 404.2c/kg.
Looking ahead, Mr Rohde predicted similar market trends for next week's sale and remarked the industry was in a good position.
"I see numbers continue to stay at this level or increase. I think there's plenty of cattle out in the paddock and plenty of producers with cattle," he said.
"The phones are ringing and producers are asking questions and there's plenty of people wanting to restock and chasing cattle at the moment.
"It's pretty positive in the cattle job at the moment and that's one of the biggest thing to take away."
Final Emerald market report to come.
