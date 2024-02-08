Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Bumper yarding at Emerald as feeder market lifts

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 8 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerald's Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agents Justin Rhode and Jack Simmons, sold a run of 20 red Brahman feeder steers, on account of R and J Pugh, which made 350.2c/kg at Thursday's sale. Picture: Ben Harden
Emerald's Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agents Justin Rhode and Jack Simmons, sold a run of 20 red Brahman feeder steers, on account of R and J Pugh, which made 350.2c/kg at Thursday's sale. Picture: Ben Harden

Emerald hosted one of the largest sales of the year so far, when vendors offered a bumper 4000-head yarding on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.