Tambo Teddies teamup with Ben's Chicken Racing

By Kelly Mason
February 10 2024 - 7:30am
Singer-songwriter John Williamson checks out one of Ben Casey's brightly coloured racing chickens. Picture: Supplied
Two western Queensland icons have teamed to produced a range of soft toys that now includes, not just teddies, but chickens that look like the real thing.

