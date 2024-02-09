Tambo Teddies teamup with Ben's Chicken Racing

Two western Queensland icons have teamed to produced a range of soft toys that now includes, not just teddies, but chickens that look like the real thing.
Tambo Teddies has teamed up with Ben's Chicken Racing creating a new range of chickens that will join their range of handmade, sheepskin teddy bears.
The new range called Ben's Hens was inspired by the chickens from Bens' Chickens Racing events, which have been a popular attraction at the Royal Carrangarra Hotel in Tambo, for the past six years.
Ben's brightly coloured trained chickens race to the finish line, seven nights a week, enticed by a remote control car, entertaining locals and visitors, with some there just to see the racing chickens.
Ben's Chicken Racing founder and hotel owner, Ben Casey said he was excited about the collaboration with Tambo Teddies.
Originally from Townsville, Mr Carrangarra has lived in Tambo for the last six years.
"It's fantastic to be involved and to be linked with such a Tambo icon," he said.
"They took their time to make sure the design was just right. They offered for me to help out with the design but it is not my area, I'll race the chickens and leave the sewing up to them."
Tambo Teddies co-owner Tammy Johnson stressed the importance of collaboration such as theirs with Mr Casey in promoting their town and community.
"Tambo is our hometown and it's essential we all work together to attract visitors to our region," she said.
Each handmade hen has their own name based on the racing chickens, Barcoo Blue, Ginja Ninja, Bumblebee and Priscilla Queen of the Outback to name a few.
A portion of every sale of Ben's Hens will be donated to the Little Windmills Charity, who provide financial support for country families with sick kids, who need to travel large distances for medical care.
Mr Casey started supporting the charity after they helped a friend of his who needed support.
"The last two years we have raised over $35,000 for the charity," he said.
