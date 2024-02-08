Queensland Country Life
Man dies in head on crash near St Lawrence

Updated February 8 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a 38-year-old man died following a two-vehicle traffic crash near St Lawrence, south of Mackay, on Wednesday night.

