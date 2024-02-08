Man dies in head on crash near St Lawrence

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a 38-year-old man died following a two-vehicle traffic crash near St Lawrence, south of Mackay, on Wednesday night.
Initial police investigations indicate a Subaru Impreza was travelling south along the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi Road when it crashed into a MG HS Wagon, travelling north, and caught fire.
The driver and only occupant of the Subaru, a 38-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old woman, and a 33-year-old passenger, received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
On Wednesday afternoon, a 21-year-old New South Wales woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at The Gums.
