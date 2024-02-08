Mixed yarding at Gracemere

A larger yarding of 3580 head were presented at Gracemere on Wednesday, which agents described as mixed quality.
It featured 1730 steers, 1469 heifers, 262 cows, 114 cows and calves and five bulls.
The mixed quality was reflected in the highs and lows within the market results.
Goomally Pty Ltd, Duaringa sold Droughtmaster cross number one steers for 305c/kg, weighing 608kg to return $1858/hd.
Olive Brahmans, Marlborough, sold Charbray feeder steers for 380c/kg weighing 480kg to return $1824/hd.
Yarrabee Rural Industries, Dingo sold a run of number three Santa feeder steers for 422c/kg to return $1775/hd.
C Anderson, Maydowns sold Charbray feeder steers for 382c/kg weighing 433kg to return $1657/hd.
Marsu investments sold a run of 160 Brahman steers to average 338c/kg and an average weight of 400kg, to bring an average return of $1350/hd.
D and A Schloss, Goovigen sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for 360c/kg weighing 320kg to return $1153/hd.
F Ellrott, Nankin sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 400c/kg weighing 279kg to return $1117/hd.
R Stanke, Dalma sold Charbray steers for 418c/kg weighing 258kg to return $1082/hd.
JL Loudon, Mt Larcom sold Brangus weaner steers for 424c/kg, weighing 199kg to return $847/hd.
Citifarm Holdings, Dingo sold Brahman cows for 261c/kg weighing 565kg to return $1476/hd.
Bellfeild Grazing Trust, Bauhinia sold a run of Charbray cross heifers for 358c/kg for an average weight of 472kg to return $1692/hd.
C & F Mars, Moura, sold Charbray heifers for 322c/kg weighing 465kg to return $1498/hd.
M Morrice, Port Curtis sold Charbray heifers for 328c/kg weighing 211kg to return $693/hd.
Melrose Grazing, Morinish sold a run of Shorthorn F1 heifers with the lead pen bringing 352c/kg for an average of 361kg to return $1271/hd.
L Mckinlay, Gogango sold Brangus heifers for 352c/kg weighing 338kg to return $1191/hd.
T Iversen, Midgee sold Brangus heifers for 346c/kg weighing 333kg to return $1154/hd.
Citifarm Holdings, Dingo sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1920/unit.
Hicks Family, Moura, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1800/unit.
