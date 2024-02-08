Queensland Country Life
Mixed yarding at Gracemere

February 8 2024 - 1:00pm
TopX agents with a run of Santa Gertrudis EU steers offered by Yarrabee Rural Industries of Dingo that sold to a top of 422c/kg aveaging 251kg to return an avergare of $1403/hd.
A larger yarding of 3580 head were presented at Gracemere on Wednesday, which agents described as mixed quality.

