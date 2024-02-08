Could a cotton and grains apprenticeship be successful?

Could ag apprenticeships bridge the skilled workforce gaps in farm business?
CQU researchers, partnered with GRDC and CRDC, have been looking into the feasibility of a new vocational training approach that could eventually see a cotton and grains apprenticeship.
Lead researcher Amy Cosby said the insights were gathered from young people, growers, industry, and registered training organisations [RTOs].
She said there'd been a big push from growers for a skilled on-farm workforce coming through who could eventually make their way into farm management roles, while also having strong practical skills.
From the research, growers wanted better training as they thought the current models weren't hitting the mark.
"We need closer connections between growers and the training organisations," Dr Cosby said.
"A lot of growers were concerned with the quality of the training that RTOs offered because of a lack of qualified and experienced staff.
"Other issues were things like 'you're training them on 55hp tractors but we need them to be able to drive 200hp tractors and above', so there's that disconnect.
Dr Cosby said while the research showed growers saw value in apprenticeships, whether RTOs or government could properly fund and deliver on what they needed wasn't yet clear.
"A lot of the training issues were around funding, to be able to fund training you need to have the right machinery, which requires a lot of resources."
The other part of the puzzle would be trying to come up with a proper career pathways and job title for apprentices once they finished.
"There's a lot of jobs where you can go and work on a farm without any qualification and if you're an apprentice, you're traditionally paid a lower wage, so why would you do that in agriculture when you don't need a qualification to be paid above award wage," Dr Cosby said.
"All the growers we spoke to were willing to pay more than the pastoral award, no one thought an apprentice should be getting paid less than the person next to them on a tractor not doing an apprenticeship.
"There's this tension where you don't want them to just work on farm, you want them to develop their skills to become the farm managers, but how do we do that? Is it through an apprenticeship model?"
She said the model would also have to be useful for growers.
"We've got to make sure that if we put an apprenticeship together, the growers would want to hire them."
Dr Cosby said now research was finished, the next stage was to present findings to the CRDC and GRDC
"This is a great example of how research can inform policy," she said.
This research has been moving alongside the Ag Trade Apprenticeship Project led by Skills Insight, a not-for-profit, government funded, industry-led organisation.
Skills Insight works with stakeholders to improve skills and training across the agribusiness, fibre, food, animal, and environment care industries.
Their project has been gathering feedback via consultation on an example ag trade qualification that would require specialisation in one or more of the following; broadacre, dairy or livestock production.
Some of the core units within the course included biosecurity, implementing a plant nutrition program, controlling weeds, measuring carbon footprint, record keeping, and machinery maintenance.
Some of the units within the livestock specialisation included preparing animals for parturition, administering medication, artificial insemination, maintaining pastures and crops, and managing horses for stock work.
Dr Cosby, who is also on the national steering committee for the Skills Insight project, said it was interesting to see industry and government were both looking into a similar model of training and was hopeful something positive and practical would come out of the research.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.