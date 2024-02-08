"Exceptional cows" in larger Silverdale yarding

A larger yarding, featuring notable runs of "exceptional cows", came to hand at Silverdale on Wednesday.
Agents reported that prices remained similar to previous sales.
DW Schossow sold heavy Droughtmaster cows for 269c/kg or $1750/head.
The Hollow Station sold heavy Charbray cows for 277c/kg or $1727/hd.
Another pen of their cows made 275c/kg or $1762/hd.
A Sartor sold medium Charbray cows for 269c/kg or $1526/hd.
R and M Shield sold Droughtmaster bulls for 289c/kg or $2185/hd.
They also sold Charolais cross full mouth ox for 318c/kg or $2080/hd.
WD Lester sold heavy four tooth Brahman steers for 324c/kg or $1905/hd.
Heavy four tooth Angus cross heifers from GJ Ploetz made 310c/kg or $1900/hd.
S and S Clark sold heavy Droughtmaster feeder steers for 353c/kg or $1510/hd.
D and R Gnech sold light Brangus feeder steers for 369c/kg or $1362/hd.
CJ Kerwin sold light Droughtmaster feeder steers for 369c/kg or $1220/hd.
L and S Reinke sold Santa feeder heifers for 317c/kg or $1233/hd.
Ammino Nominees sold replacement Droughtmaster heifers for 332c/kg or $970/hd.
DL Christensen sold Charbray weaner heifers for 321c/kg or $680/hd.
Normanby Pastoral Co sold Charbray weaner steers for 394c/kg or $868/hd.
The Hollow Station sold Charbray weaner steers for 371c/kg or $856/hd.
