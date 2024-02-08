Young woman killed in The Gums crash

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash at The Gums on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 2.10pm yesterday a Hyundai Elantra was travelling east along the Leichhardt Highway when it crossed on to the opposite side of the road and struck a Holden Colorado utility, traveling west, about eight kilometres west of the highway's intersection with Surat Developmental Road.
The driver and only occupant of the Hyundai, a 21-year-old New South Wales woman, died at the scene.
The utility driver, a 54-year-old Feluga woman, and a 60-year-old male passenger were transported to Tara Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second passenger, a 56-year-old man, was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.