How flexibility and family keeps Crothers grain farm growing strong

For third-generation grain grower John Crothers and wife Julie, being open to new farming practices and understanding the importance of a realistic work-life balance are the keys to how they successfully operate their business north of Dalby.
On their property Woolooga, the family considers seasonal conditions and market prices before they choose between planting crops of wheat, barley, chickpeas, sorghum or corn, Mr Crothers said.
"On our 3000 hectare farming aggregation, sorghum, corn, wheat, barley and chickpeas are in our basket of choice," he said.
"We pick the season and the pricing that suits that commodity and we don't go all in for one thing, I try to have a spread of what we do."
Being able to quickly take advantage of suitable conditions to install a new crop is part of the way the Crothers have changed their farming mindset.
"We flex in and out," he said.
"If a season goes early we focus on a crop that suits this such as planting sorghum and when the summer season runs late we will focus on corn."
At the moment they have crops of sorghum and corn in the ground.
"Sorghum is our main crop, it has the ability to handle the extremes of weather," he said.
"Here we can be in a yield range of 3t/ha to 8t/ha, anything under three is a failure and I hope we exceed eight this year."
But increased running costs were impacting on profits, with fertiliser, fuel and chemicals doubling in price.
Mr Crothers said taking on new ideas to adapt to their farming circumstances was critical.
"With the advent of zero till we are able to capitalize on a situation, when the season turns good we can put in a crop in, which was something my dad wasn't able to do.
"Now we can double crop or change our mind on a ground paddock and do a lot more back to back.
"It's different to what my parents Owen and Yvonne did, they followed a more regimented plan."
Working to ensure the fourth generation participated while keeping everyone involved was critical, Mr Crothers said.
"We have three children, son Ethan, 25, works on the farm full-time, daughter Chloe, 28, is an agronomist and Charlotte, 21, is studying law and working part-time with Rio Tinto," he said.
"Our children can go anywhere in the world with their education, so we have to offer them what their friends have when it comes to a balance of work and life.
"If they want to be part of what we do here, they don't have to leave their jobs to have input in our operation, everyone has attributes they bring into the business but they don't have to be ft all the time.
"But you do have to appreciate those who make that full time commitment."
Mr Crothers said his parents helped with the paperwork.
"What we can't manage we delegate to our accountants," he said.
"The paperwork can be a full-time job."
Mr Crothers said while he respected how his dad had farmed, new technologies needed to be adapted as needs changed.
"This is not is not to put down what our parents had done," he said.
"Their parents had gone through tough timers, two World Wars and the Depression, they took the farm and they worked really hard to make it happen.
"We are in a different era now."
Mr Crothers said everyone involved had a "great work ethic", but the days of hard yakka without breaks to refresh and recover were thankfully, long gone.
"When you work with Mother Nature you run hot and cold, it's not a 9-to-5 day, far from it," he said.
"When it's on harvesting or planting you're working hard to get it in, and then you can reap the rewards when it's quieter and you get some flexibility."
Fifty years ago Mr Crothers moved to the farm when his parents Owen and Yvonne moved from their 121ha farm at Allora in the southern Downs region.
"I went to Dalby Agricultural College and after I graduated I sent 10 years working on different dryland and irrigated farms as well as here," he said.
"I like being a farmer, you're your own boss and you live by the sword, if you make a bad decision it's your failure and when you get it right it's your success."
Mr Crothers said he had no doubts AI will have a huge impact on the way growers operate their business.
"Autonomy is coming into our industry," he said.
"As you see AI come into other industries, I think robotics over the next 10 to 15 years will be the norm with planting and spraying and it will become more refined and efficient."
Taking their own work-life balance advice Mr Croters said he and Julie love to attend music festivals or go away with family and friends.
He's also taken up mountain biking.
"There's some great trails on the Bunya Mountains, I like it because when you ride you're in the moment," he said.
"It takes your mind in a different direction."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.