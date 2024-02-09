Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

How flexibility and family keeps Crothers grain farm growing strong

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated February 9 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John, Owen and Ethan Crothers in their sorghum crop on their property Woolooga, north of Dalby. Picture: Clare Adcock
John, Owen and Ethan Crothers in their sorghum crop on their property Woolooga, north of Dalby. Picture: Clare Adcock

For third-generation grain grower John Crothers and wife Julie, being open to new farming practices and understanding the importance of a realistic work-life balance are the keys to how they successfully operate their business north of Dalby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.