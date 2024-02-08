Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Idea for an upfront bond for renewables questioned

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
February 8 2024 - 6:30pm
Vincent Dwyer of Central Queensland Power which is behind the Moah Creek Wind Farm proposal. Picture: Judith Maizey
A director of a proposed major wind farm project in Central Queensland has questioned the idea of paying an upfront bond to cover for any regional infrastructure damage caused by their heavy vehicles

Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

