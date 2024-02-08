Idea for an upfront bond for renewables questioned

A director of a proposed major wind farm project in Central Queensland has questioned the idea of paying an upfront bond to cover for any regional infrastructure damage caused by their heavy vehicles
The idea of an upfront bond was put forward by Banana Shire Mayor Neville Ferrier at a recent public hearing in Rockhampton on the Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Bill and the rollout of renewables by the Transport and Resources Committee.
Cr Ferrier suggested the bond could cover the costs of any damage to local infrastructure such as roads and bridges caused by heavy vehicles delivering machinery and/or wind turbines to these farms, and cover any remediation of sites once the life of renewables such as solar panels and turbines had ended.
The Banana Shire Mayor also wants any project worth more than $50 million to pay 0.7 of one per cent of their project costs towards building houses in communities close to the wind or solar farms.
Vincent Dwyer, Central Queensland Power (CQP) director and co-founder at Energy Estate, who was also a witness at the hearing, said his company had a portfolio of six to eight renewable projects proposed for Central Queensland, with the leading one being Moah Creek Wind Farm.
Mr Dwyer said the Moah Creek Wind Farm has received development approval and was currently being reviewed under the EPBC (Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation) Act, and would be out for public comment shortly.
The 372-megawatt Moah Creek project is to be built near Stanwell Power Station and will involve about 69 wind turbines on ridges north of the power station.
Mr Dwyer said the company had reached out to about 80 landowners within 5km of the Moah Creek project's boundaries.
"We completely understand the importance of community engagement in this process...it's about the community, it's about the local councils, what are the impacts on local councils as well as neighbours, as well as a variety of others," he said.
Mr Dwyer said Mayor Ferrier's ideas were really interesting suggestions and he had not heard those numbers in relation to housing before.
"There's a couple of different elements to that (idea of a bond) - there's who funds the big infrastructure - the roads and the bridges and so on - is it that one proponent has to fund all of the road upgrade out to Bilo (Biloela) from Gladstone for example," he said.
"Or, is that a State driven infrastructure spend to support the development of a new industry and that's the challenge with any one proponent."
Mr Dwyer said part of the conditions imposed on his company was to have a remediation plan for when the project's life comes to an end.
He wanted to know what an upfront bond would cover - was it an event 30 years out, demobilisation of the camps or infrastructure repair?
"How do you claim on a bond if you have 20 people using a road for example or across a bridge. Who pays for the repair?... (what about) general road users and other heavy vehicles?," he asked.
"If it's a bond repairing a bridge on general roads that other people are using, it makes it very complicated (to decide who pays for the repair)."
In relation to the housing suggestion, Mr Dwyer said every council was different with some comfortable with workers camps while others who were not.
