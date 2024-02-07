Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Growers search for solutions amid rising costs and extreme weather

KM
By Kelly Mason
Updated February 8 2024 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Granite Belt grower Connie Taylor on her property.
Granite Belt grower Connie Taylor on her property.

A Granite Belt fruit and vegetable grower is optimistic that the ACCC inquiry into supermarket pricing practices will bring about positive change for farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.