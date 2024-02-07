Blackall wool processing plant seeks investors

Proponents of the Blackall wool processing plant expect to call for investors by mid March at the latest.
And, depending on how long it takes to raise the capital of $45 million for Stage One, the scourer could be up and running, employing up to 60 staff, in two years.
If a planned tops making plant is built at the same time as the scourer then investors will have to kick the can for up to $220 million.
That's according to Queensland Wool Processors chair John Abbott, who said the plant would take in and scour 14 million kilograms of greasy wool per year.
"Of that, you get about 10 million kilograms a year of scoured wool. Of that, about six million will then go to tops with the remaining four million sold as scoured wool," he said.
"This would be a slightly smaller plant than what's been proposed in the Deloitte's proposal and this comes with our understanding of logistics costs."
A recently released study undertaken by Deloitte Access Economics and commissioned by peak industry body, WoolProducers Australia, suggests Melbourne and Geelong as the best locations for a wool processing facility.
Mr Abbott, however, said he did not understand why they had chosen urban and peri-urban sites.
"To me, it doesn't make sense for a whole variety of reasons including land value, land costs, water availability, water costs, effluent disposal and effluent cost and those sorts of issues, all of which have a very, very significant impact both on capital expenditure and operating ex (expense) costs of the plant," he said.
"The conclusion (of the study) of doing front end processing in Australia makes sense. It's economic and our belief is that the location at Blackall is and will be substantially better economics than say, Geelong."
Mr Abbott said the proposal for Blackall was to have the wool go direct from farm to the scourer and cut out the logistic steps in that process.
"There would be no logistics steps between the scourer and the tops making plant and the tops then go directly to the customer - and, when you have a look at it, that produces six logistics steps compared to the current 13-15," he said.
"By doing it that way you substantially reduce the logistics costs and the savings in that now are very, very significant.
"People have said 'why Blackall' and our answer to that is 'why not' because we're (only) taking seven logistic steps so the tops that we produce in Blackall will go directly to the spinners wherever they are in the world."
Mr Abbott said if the extra logistics steps were not removed then the additional cost of labour in Australia becomes a problem.
"We've virtually finished our design...at a point where's it ready for final investment decision," he said.
"So, probably by late February to early March, mid March at the latest, we will be at a point where if people want to invest in this then they can come and join us. No more studies are required."
Mr Abbott said about $45 million was needed for Stage one which was just the scouring plant, but if they decided to go right through to top making "in one foul swoop" they needed up to $220 million.
"It's an expensive plant, there's no doubt about it. Our belief is - based on logistics and a bit to do with wool quality - that Australia should have four of these plants. One in Queensland, one in NSW...one in Victoria...certainly not Geelong, and probably one over in the west," he said.
Mr Abbott said a scourer would employ about 45-60 people, but if they went through to tops, the whole plant would employ in the order of 120-150 staff.
He said depending on how long it took to raise the capital it would then take about 14-16 months to build the scourer.
"Let's say it takes three to six months to raise the debt and the equity, you are then talking 14-16 months after that to build the scourer so let's say two years from today (for the plant to be operational) if everything goes well," he said.
