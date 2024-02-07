Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Blackall wool processing plant seeks investors

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated February 7 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest artist's impression of the proposed Blackall wool processing plant. Picture: Supplied
The latest artist's impression of the proposed Blackall wool processing plant. Picture: Supplied

Proponents of the Blackall wool processing plant expect to call for investors by mid March at the latest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.