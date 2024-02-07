Clermont market strong

An increased yarding saw a total of 2029 head yarded last week for the Clermont prime and store sale.
Cattle were drawn mainly from the local supply area.
Agents said the yarding consisted of large lines of well finished prime cattle, while in the store section there were good runs of feeder and weaner cattle which sold to a strong market.
All regular buyers were in attendance and operating and the market in general held firm with some categories easing slightly on the previous week's high prices.
Bullocks 600-750kg topped at 332c/kg to average 322c, bullocks 500-600kg made to 310c to average 323c, feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 369c to average 349c, and steers 300-400kg reached 370c to average 334c. Weaner steers 200-300kg sold to a top of 402c to average 364c.
Heavy cows over 520kg reached 297c to average 268c, while 400-520kg cows reached 275c to average 258c.
Heavy heifers made to 302c to average 293c, feeder heifers 400-500kg topped at 316c to average 296c, heifers 300-400kg made to 313c to average 298c and weaner heifers 200- 300kg sold to 312c to average 280c.
David and Katie Luke, Lignum, Clermont, offered Brahman cross bullocks weighing 712kg for 312c to come back at $2225.
Rostron Grazing, Eulimbie, Alpha, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 319c for 575kg to come back at $1835. They also sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 272c weighing 608kg to make $1657.
Karin Downs Pty Ltd, Karin Downs, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cows for 270c weighing 715kg to reach $1933.
Lestree Downs Pastoral Co., Lestree Downs, offered Brahman bullocks weighing 610kg selling to 324c to reach $1980.
The Burnett Group, Monteagle, Clermont, sold Brahman cross cows for 274c weighing 595kg to make $1633.
SMF Holdings, Creekside, Clermont, sold Simmental steers for 402c to come back at $1054.
Springvale Grazing, Springvale, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster cows to 277c to reach $1654, and heifers for 298c at 575kg to make $1715.
Mazeppa Ag, Mazeppa, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 310c weighing 339kg to come back at $1053.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.