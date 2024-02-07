Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Clermont market strong

February 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jack Ward. There were 2029 head yarded at Clermont prime and store sale last week. Picture supplied
Hoch & Wilkinson agent Jack Ward. There were 2029 head yarded at Clermont prime and store sale last week. Picture supplied

An increased yarding saw a total of 2029 head yarded last week for the Clermont prime and store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.