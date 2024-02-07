Weaner steers top at 524c at Roma

A total of 7779 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 510c and averaged 450c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 524c and averaged 431c, steers 280-330kg reached 484c and averaged 423c, and steers 330-400kg reached 428c and averaged 379c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 408c and averaged 383c.
Glenorie Grazing Co, Glenorie, Morven, sold Angus cross steers to 524c, reaching $1231 to average $1168.
KC Chandler, Glen Tulloch, Injune, sold Simmental cross steers to 518c, reaching $2025 to average $1300. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 368c, reaching $1494 to average $1002.
Malabar Holdings Pty Ltd, Delmar, Bollon, sold Charolais cross steers to 512c, reaching $1396 to average $1145. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 350c, reaching $1267 to average $781.
Damien Holloway, Westlynne, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 510c, reaching $983 to average $983.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 498c, reaching $1145 to average $1125.
McNicholl Family Trust, Arklow, Dulacca, sold Angus cross steers to 482c, reaching $1313 to average $1243. The Angus cross heifers sold to 362c, reaching $895 to average $890.
DA and CBM Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Angus cross steers to 470c, reaching $1399 to average $1265.
RE and JA Partington, Gunadale, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 446c, reaching $1737 to average $1206.
M and C Jukes Boxvale Trading, Boxvale, Morven, sold Simmental steers to 438c, reaching $1522 to average $1441. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 320c, reaching $1024 to average $964.
RS Loughnan, Bells Paddock, Roma, sold Brangus steers to 434c, reaching $1396 to average $1287. The Angus cross heifers sold 330c, reaching $998 to average $998.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Brahman steers to 418c, reaching $1564 to average $1078.
Have-A-Go Cattle Co, Corona, Longreach, sold Brangus steers to 408c, reaching $1721 to average $1677.
Dalco Pastoral Co, Sugarloaf, Wallumbilla, sold Simmental cross steers to 407c, reaching $2049 to average $1886.
LM Griffin, Carrington, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 402c, reaching $1806 to average $1618.
Busiko Family Trust, Ross Creek, Roma, sold Brangus cross steers to 400c, reaching $1879 to average $1624.
GP and JL Phillips, Westlynne, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 402c, reaching $1606 to average $1432.
Barry Duff and TA McCagh, Two Rises, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 402c, reaching $1537 to average $1309.
Yorkaringa Farming Trust, Yorkaringa, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 398c, reaching $1980 to average $1801.
Wilson Grazing, Taroela, Taroom, sold Braford steers to 398c, reaching $1887 to average $1794.
Currawong Pastoral Co, Currawong, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 394c, reaching $1773 to average $1526.
B and T Curr, Glenample Station, Aramac, sold Brahman steers to 370c, reaching $1648 to average $1299. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 334c, reaching $1256 to average $970.
Wellwater Pastoral Co, Wellwater, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 319c, reaching $1965 to average $1864. The Angus cross heifers sold to 454c, reaching $1591 to average $900.
I and K Rollinson, Binnowee, Surat, sold Angus cross steers to 318c, reaching $1898 to average $1898.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 454c and averaged 354c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 378c and averaged 326c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 368c, averaging 323c, heifers 330-400kg rnge topped at 350c, averaging 318c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 350c, averaging 306c.
JA Cox, Coniston, Mungallala, sold Brangus cross heifers to 378c, reaching $992 and averaging $849.
CJ Melcer, Sorries, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 354c, reaching $1287 to average $1112.
BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 348c, reaching $1150 to average $1091.
Yak Yak Cattle Co, Circle Y, Amby, sold Charolais cross heifers to 348c, reaching $986 to average $845.
WA and KR Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Brahman cross heifers to 338c, reaching $1724 to average $1229.
Cyril Slack and Sons, Glenalba, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 330c, reaching $1495 to average $1054.
Luke Curr, Glenample Station, Aramac sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 326c, reaching $942 to average $840.
Cows 330-400kg reached 258c and averaged 231c, cows 400-500kg topped at 296c, averaging 247c, cows 500-600kg topped at 273c, averaging 259c, and cows over 600kg topped at 271c, averaging 264c.
SPR Cattle Co, Cunacana, Augathella, sold Brahman cross cows to 271c, reaching $1460 to average $1381.
Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall, sold Charolais cows to 270c, reaching $1952 to average $1642.
Karen Howe, Hillside, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 269c, reaching $1591 to average $1465.
Dalco Pastoral Co, Sugarloaf, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 261c, reaching $1736 to average $1605.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.