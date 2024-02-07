PHOTOS: Ag educators tackle industry needs and sustainability head-on

CQ University in Rockhampton hosted the Symposium for Agricultural Educators this week, featuring a number of topics including how to improve the agricultural education continuum.
It was the third annual event aimed at bringing together the agricultural academic community from tertiary and VET institutions around the country.
Approximately 30 educators attended the two-day event, with much of the conversation centred around how educators could meet the challenges of industry engagement so graduates were more employable and career ready.
The symposium addressed the evolving needs of the agricultural workforce, and ways the education sector could better foster a robust pipeline of skilled professionals for the industry's future sustainability.
Another major topic on the day was how to bridge the employment gap with less students enrolling into agricultural degrees.
There was also a lot of conversation around how cohorts of students from other disciplines could be engaged with and encouraged to explore career options in the ag sector.
