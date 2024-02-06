Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Market confidence reflected in yarding and prices at Moreton Saleyards

KM
By Kelly Mason
February 6 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roy Bartholomew Boonah Livestock Co producer, with his pen of Droughtmaster cross steers. Picture: Kelly Mason
Roy Bartholomew Boonah Livestock Co producer, with his pen of Droughtmaster cross steers. Picture: Kelly Mason

The temperature and prices continued to climb at the Moreton Saleyards on Tuesday with up to a 50c/kg price increase for some pens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.