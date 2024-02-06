Market confidence reflected in yarding and prices at Moreton Saleyards

The temperature and prices continued to climb at the Moreton Saleyards on Tuesday with up to a 50c/kg price increase for some pens.
Agents Boyd O'brien Bartholomew yarded 568 with increased numbers of prime cattle and export cattle penned, including prime bullocks.
Roy Bartholomew, Boonah Livestock Co, Boonah sold Santa cross steers at 321.2c/kg and Droughtmaster cross steers at 319.0c/kg.
Mr Bartholomew said the recent rise in market prices has resulted in increased activity in the market and available stock.
"In good times people only sell if they are going to get good money,"he said.
"There is no need to act quickly but if they think they will get good money they'll act.
"I may be wrong but I personally think we are somewhere near the best of it for a while.
"We are hitting another peak and if it rains again that peak will stay but if there is no rain it will fall back."
Medium cows were the strongest with an increase in prime yearlings numbers, both up by 10 to 20c/kg.
Highlights
The top pen was offered by B Butterfield who sold Santa cross weaner steers for 379.2c/kg or $697 and Charbray Bulls for 279.2c/kg or $2191.
Valley Pride sold weaner steers Charolais for 380.2c/kg or $860.
Droughtmaster from K K Faulkner sold in feeder steers at 355.2c/kg or $1424.
PJ Dolan sold Santa Gertrudis in feeder steers for 361.2c/kg or $1523.
In 2 Tooth Heifers GA LK Bischoff sold Droughtmaster at 315.2c/kg or $1692.
G Isbell sold 2/4 Tooth Ox Droughtmaster for 321.2c/kg or $1965.
Singh Enterprise sold Droughtmaster medium cows for 267.2c/kg or $1340.
Droughtmaster from M Pickering sold in pen of cows at 267.2 c/kg or $1452.
BA & MA Warren sold Red Brangus in heavy cows for 269.2c/kg or $1720.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.