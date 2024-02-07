Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Santas are proving their worth in Atkins' feedlot operation at Taroom

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 7 2024 - 8:22pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Mary Atkins, with son-in-law, Luke Gadsby at Spion Kop, Taroom. Picture: Kye Richardson
John and Mary Atkins, with son-in-law, Luke Gadsby at Spion Kop, Taroom. Picture: Kye Richardson

A sustainable approach to producing consistent lines of cattle during times of drought is delivering premium results for Taroom-based beef producers, John and Mary Atkins of Atkins Cattle Company (ACC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.