Queensland Country Life
Home/News

McCamleys reach another Big Country top price

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
Updated February 6 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien's Northern Studstock manager, Dane Pearce, with top price buyers Allan and Jeanette Williams, Riverside Pastoral, Moranbah, paying $56,000 for this Palmal bull from Julie (pictured) and David McCamley, Dingo.
Nutrien's Northern Studstock manager, Dane Pearce, with top price buyers Allan and Jeanette Williams, Riverside Pastoral, Moranbah, paying $56,000 for this Palmal bull from Julie (pictured) and David McCamley, Dingo.

The McCamley family created a double on day two of the Big Country Brahman Sale with David and Julie McCamley, Palmal Brahmans, Dingo, topping the grey draft for $1000 more than the high price the day before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Tindal

Brett Tindal

National Livestock Manager

National Livestock Manager for ACM Agri. 22 years experience in the Livestock Media industry. Media, Marketing, Photography, Videography and Livestream

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.