McCamleys reach another Big Country top price

The McCamley family created a double on day two of the Big Country Brahman Sale with David and Julie McCamley, Palmal Brahmans, Dingo, topping the grey draft for $1000 more than the high price the day before.
Matt and Janelle McCamley, Lancefield M, Dululu, got pipped for the overall top price honours after their red bull made $55,000 on Monday.
Polled genetics were still a drawcard on Tuesday when 115 of 117 grey bulls sold for a 98 per cent clearance, average of $8887 and gross of $1,022,000.
Across the two days at Charters Towers, 337 bulls and females sold from 369 offered for a 91pc clearance, grossing $2,766,750 and averaging $8210.
The top bull on Tuesday, Palmal 1648, was sired by Kenilworth PP 5170, with 148 centimeters for eye muscle area, 6.1 intra muscular fat percentage, 37cm scrotal and 90pc morphology.
He was bought by Allan and Jeanette Williams, Riverside Pastoral, Moranbah, for $56,000.
Mr Williams said the bull that took his eye on first impression was usually the one that he bought and served him well.
Mr Williams, a seventh generation beef farmer, runs 300,000 acres and 17,000 cows and is the last Williams standing on their Moranbah properties.
"The bull has a great temperament, which is paramount to us when selecting bulls," he said.
"We only buy polled scurred bulls and always have and all the bulls we buy need to be well put together and have the ability to produce good steers and bullocks."
Mr Williams said he believed it was easier for him to come and buy good bulls than try and breed them as they had two grey and red Brahman herds in the past, of which they were slowly trying to put back together.
They breed steers and bullocks with an aim to sell to Teys Rockhampton between 250 and 300 kilograms dressed and have an EU accredited herd.
The Williams family also paid $50,000 for FBC T Caxton Manso 202T, from Will Fenech, FBC, Wowan,
The bull was by the Mr V8 733/7M Polled Phenom sire and weighed 880 kilograms at 27 months, scanning 12 and nine for fats, 148cm EMA, 5.2 IMF, 42cm scrotal and a 85pc morphology test.
The Williams family bought two grey bulls on day two and three red bulls on day one.
Scott and Vicki Hayes, Yenda V Brahmans, Mundubbera, paid $45,000 for FBC T Ironhide Manso 215T.
He was an FBC Megatron Manso 345/1 son, out of a PBF Lana Manso 728/19 cow, recording ion the top five per cent for growth and carcase trait EBVs and was sold as three quarter share and full possession.
Ivan and Helen Price, Moongool Brahmans, Surat, sold their bull for $42,500 to Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont, along with a second sire for $29,000 Laura Wallace, Lakeland.
The Price family's first five bulls averaged $19,900 with all 13 bulls in their draft averaging $12,730.
Rounding out the top bulls for day two was Cambil Brahmans, Proserpine, selling their top sire to $34,000 to Ben and Jay Hall, Julia Creek, while Ahern Brahmans, sold a bull to Welcome Downs Cattle Co, Einasleigh for $22,000, Arizona Brahmans sold a bull to Glen and Tanya Oppermann, Tango Brahmans, Gayndah for $20,000 and FBC sold a bull for $20,000 to Welcome Downs Cattle Co, Einasleigh.
The Palmal stud topped the averages with four bulls averaging $23,250, while FBC sold 14 and averaged $12,180.
Volume buyers included Stan Keough, Welcome Downs Cattle Co, Einasleigh, who bought nine bulls to a top of $22,000 in the red bull draft and top of $20,000 in the grey bull draft, averaging $14,890.
Pretty Plains Station, Hughenden, put a strong line of 26 grey bulls together on day two, averaging $4403.
The Pedracini family of the Lornevale and Roseglen partnership, Georgetown, were buyers of red and grey sires through the Stocklive online platform, buying four polled red bulls averaging $13,000 on the first day and three polled grey bulls on day two to average $6667.
In 2023, 158 registered grey Brahman sires averaged $14,287 and all up 450 lots sold to average $12,134.
The sale was conducted by Queensland Rural, Charters Towers.
