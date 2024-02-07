Ag educators laser focused on industry collaboration

University educators say the agriculture industry has an important role to play in guiding the direction and skills of students looking for a long-term career.
CQ University in Rockhampton hosted a two-day Symposium for Agricultural Educators this week, bringing together around 30 educators working in tertiary or VET institutions.
CQU agriculture lecturer Saba Sinai wanted to see more engagement with industry and better awareness about career opportunities.
"Industry has an important role to place in terms of guiding the direction that they want students to move into and what skills they need. We have a sense of it and certainly engage with them in doing that, but more engagement is always helpful," he said.
"I think it's the role of stakeholders, industry and government to highlight to students the mix of careers and also talent that ag requires. I think there's a perception that you study agriculture and then work on a farm but actually it's way more diverse than that."
Jazmine Skinner, animal science lecturer at USQ, said it came down to academics putting themselves out there.
"I think it's just ensuring that we keep our contact and engagement with industry and also that we have those government funded pathways open to encourage students into our agricultural degrees," she said.
"Industry wants to feel included, essentially we're training the next generation of professionals to be assisting them with their businesses so it's really crucial.
"It can be difficult and challenging but networking events that the institutions can host are really important or even actually inviting them in person as guest speakers."
Suresh Krishnasamy from the School of Agriculture and Food Sciences at UQ agreed.
"Having that connection and communication between what they need will help bridge the gap between education facilities and industry and so I think that's the biggest area where the support could be improved."
"A lot of us are in the field, we are teaching almost on a daily basis, but the connection with industry is something we need to go above and beyond with."
USQ career adviser and research fellow, Dr Jennifer Luke, believed every classroom should be talking about the different jobs available and wanted to see educators equipped with the tools, resources and skills to give better career advice in the ag space.
"It comes from showing them relevant skills and industry sectors so teachers can translate it to their students and encourage them to expand where they're looking for careers," she said.
"Ag can be applied to anything you want to study, but that idea needs more and more support."
USQ lecturer of water engineering, Dr Malcolm Gillies, said the best support for educators would come from exposing the general public to the diverse careers pathways available in ag.
"Sometimes graduates that go on to work in ag come from science or engineering backgrounds. I am an engineer and so I like to push people from engineering to try out ag subjects.
"Electrical, civil, robotics or environmental engineers have many skills that could be applied to ag. I think a lot of the problems we have ag can be solves by engineers."
Justine Baillie, program director for the Bachelor of Agriculture at USQ, said industry connections needed to be embedded into coursework too.
"The priority for us is maintaining those industry connections and creating opportunities to tie activities together in the teaching space in order to build that bridge," she said.
"Industry is really crying out to have graduates in that space to support their businesses, so they get the advantage of being able to have input into our curriculum and their training," she said.
"Grads will come out are ahead of the curb in being able to do what industry requires, and industry also gets sight of students for potential employees."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.