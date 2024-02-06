Stanthorpe show beef cattle competition: a family affair

He may be a carpenter by trade but it hasn't stopped Brendan Harvey from continuing the tradition of entering cattle in the Stanthorpe Show.
Mr Harvey was among the exhibitors who penned 77 head of cattle into the show competition last Friday, which was judged by Tim Eastwell.
Mr Harvey, from south east of Stanthorpe, won the grain fed six replacement class, best cow and calf, as well as second place for grass-fed heifer 451kg and over.
"I have won first place for cow and calf previously, so I thought I had a chance of another win," he said.
The Harveys have a long history with the beef cattle competition at the Stanthorpe show.
"I used to put my own cattle in at 18 or 19 and my parents entered most years," he said.
"My Dad, Warren Harvey, was part of the show society and my brother Justin Harvey helps out at the show now too."
The third generation producer runs 100 head of Angus breeders on three properties located in Ukey, Sugarloaf and Severnlea, on approximately 160 acres each with 30 cows and calves on each property.
"The cattle are mainly grass-fed, when the grass is good that's all they have," he said.
"The rain in November helped a lot with feed but wasn't so good before then.
"Some of our weaner cows are up around 400kgs, with an average of around 350kg.
In early 2000 they made the switch from running Murray Grey cattle to Angus as they were getting premium price at the time.
"We have been buying Texas Angus bull since we switched from Murray Greys," he said.
"All the black cattle seemed to make that extra 10c per kilo, so we shifted to Angus and stuck with it.
"We sell to George and Fuhrmann, based in Warwick and Stanthorpe because they do the blue ribbon weaner sales.
"I sell the calves off the cows...at around the weight of 300-400 kilograms."
Grass-fed champions
Champion grass-fed local trade beast - East Lynne
Champion grass-fed steer (other) - BP Grogan
Champion grass-fed heifer (other) - The Ridge
Grand champion grass-fed beast - BP Grogan
Grain-fed champions
Champion grain-fed local trade - John Wilcocks
Champion grain-fed steer (other) - AT Limos
Champion grain-fed heifer (other) - AT Limos
Grand champion grass-fed beast - AT Limos
Most successful exhibitor - John Wilcocks
