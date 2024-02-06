Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers crack 500c at Biggenden

February 6 2024 - 11:00am
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Paul Hastings with pens of Charolais cross steers on account of Myola Grazing Co, Miriam Vale. The line of 40 steers sold for 502.2c/kg or $1180. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2104.

