Weaner steers crack 500c at Biggenden

Four to six tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Eidsvold sold for 308c/$2011. Four tooth Charbray bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 309c/$1828. Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 304c/$1977. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 312c/$1498. Four and six tooth Angus heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 305c/$1605. Four and six tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 309c/$1692. Two to Six tooth Brangus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 304c/$1450.