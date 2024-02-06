Weaner steers crack 500c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2104.
Cattle were drawn from Duaringa, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Nanango, Murgon, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
Four to six tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Eidsvold sold for 308c/$2011. Four tooth Charbray bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 309c/$1828. Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 304c/$1977. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 312c/$1498. Four and six tooth Angus heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 305c/$1605. Four and six tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 309c/$1692. Two to Six tooth Brangus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 304c/$1450.
Charbray cows from Mundubbera sold for 266c/$1650. Red Brahman cows from Hervey Bay sold for 264c/$1152. Red Brahman cows from Bundaberg sold for 266c/$1171. Grey Brahman cows from Binjour sold for 267c/$1319. Grey Brahman cows from Biggenden sold for 267c/$1356. Charbray cows from Gin Gin sold for 269c/$1475. Brangus cows from Gaeta sold for 265c/$1489.
Charbray cows with Simmental calves from Coalstoun Lakes sold for $2150. Aged Brahman cows with Charolais calves from Murgon sold for $1600. First calf Droughtmaster cows and calves from Bucca sold for $1700. Aged Droughtmaster cows and calves from Tansey sold for $1780.
Two tooth Simbrah steers from Binjour sold for 398c/$1737. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Yerra sold for 344c/$1700. Milk and two tooth Brangus steers from Didcot sold for 398c/$1732. Milk tooth Charolais steers from Nanango sold for 434c/$1394. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Rosedale sold for 416c/$1314. Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 418c/$1495.
Simmental cross weaner steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 474c/$1286. F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 502c/$1180. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 462c/$1029. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Bundaberg sold for 434c/$1190.
Milk tooth Simmental cross heifers from Tansey sold for 376c/$1556. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 346c/$1428. Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from Mount Perry sold for 355c/$1413. Milk and four tooth crossbred heifers from Bucca sold for 366c/$1414.
Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Duaringa sold for 368c/$1224. Santa Gertrudis milk tooth heifers from Mundubbera sold for 380c/$1029. Simmental weaner heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 364c/$912. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Woolooga sold for 350c/$779. F1 Charolais cross weaner heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 380c/$794.
The next sale at Biggenden is a steer sale this Thursday.
