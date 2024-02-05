Nutrien Classic Challenge prizes head to Queensland

Two of Queensland's most prolific horse trainers cleaned up at the Nutrien Classic Pryde's Easifeed Performance Horse Challenge finals in Tamworth overnight (Monday).
Munduberra lady Leah Read riding Lethal King Cole on behalf of the Challenge Syndicate had a spectacular win after a flawless performance in their final run.
Lethal King Cole was purchased in 2021 for $80,000 from fellow Queenslander Brydie Hughes.
Leah and Lethal King Cole (NRR Cat King Cole/Tassas Lethal Spin) won a Navaho Trailer along with $10,000 in prize money.
Queensland Country Life spoke to part owner of Lethal King Cole, Peter Shakespear and he was thrilled with the stallion's win.
He said he selected the horse at the 2021 Classic and together with Mathew Crane and Leah Read purchased the horse for $80,000.
He was drawn to the horse on his breeding, temperament and described the horse as having a beautiful conformation that would be a perfect cross over Stock Horses.
The syndicate set up a program, hoping the horse would return to compete at the 2024 Classic Challenge and win and the stars lined up on the evening.
Lethal King Cole will continue to be campaigned in challenge events and commence a campdraft career with Leah Read.
Mr Shakespear advised that the syndicate would be offering a $50,000 incentive for the first progeny by Lethal King Cole to win the Classic Challenge in the future.
Dalby horse trainer Darby Ryan riding Smart Tassarey clinched the champion 2024 Pryde's Easifeed Performance Horse Challenge Young Guns title adding another major accolade to his collection.
A standout performance in his final run secured their victory in this prestigious event, collecting $3500 prize money.
Smart Tassarey was purchased from the 2021 Classic Sale for $11,000 and has been trained by Darby.
