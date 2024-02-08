'Cows for your country and bulls for your market' underpins Wallace operation

'Cows for your country and bulls for your market', is the motto underpinning the Wallace family's commercial cattle breeding operation in Bundaberg.
Across four properties totalling 1011ha and leased land totalling 1416ha, they run 450 breeders, 50 bulls, and approximately 1000 head of branded cattle.
Each property is strategically located approximately 75km apart to allow easier management in dry conditions, as stock can be rotated to utilise properties with higher rainfall.
"That way you can manipulate your core breeding herd to make sure they're looked after," Nev Wallace said.
"You do whatever you can to keep the females. The others will come and go based on the season."
Infrastructure developments, such as solar pumps and bores established in 2020 helped them keep their herd through drier times.
The Wallace family's breeding focus has always been to improve structure and quality by focusing on beef, bone, fertility and good temperament.
"I've always looked for conformation, more depth in the cattle, I try to maintain that in the bone as that's where you get the weight out of them," Mr Wallace said.
In the market realm, they are looking to breed consistent lines of red cattle.
"I've always seen more market opportunity for red cattle when growing up in my own family cattle operation and that understanding has only grown from there," he said.
The family sell eight to 10-month-old weaners mainly through Biggenden saleyards, with a smaller cohort including some bulls and females sold privately. They turn off approximately 400 weaners per year.
"If the season allows it and we've got enough grass around we will hold onto weaners and grow them out to feeders," Mr Wallace said.
"We used to fatten bullocks, but once the weaners become more economical, we've mostly just gone with the young cattle."
Their breeding herd is predominantly made up of Droughtmaster cows due to their tick resilience and ability to handle their terrain.
While they do have some Brahman and Brangus breeders, they've been trying reduce those numbers the past few years and breed softer cattle.
"We like the Droughtmasters for ease of calving due to the Bos indicus pelvic structure traits," Mr Wallace said.
"We're chasing low birth weight calves, high milk production, and early maturing."
They put a number of bull breeds over their cows including Santa Gertrudis, Sangus, Senepols, Simmentals, and Droughtmasters.
On the advice of their agent selling into Biggenden, they also bought a Charolais bull in 2023 to increase weight gains.
They currently semen test all bulls before joining and join after the first rain, which usually falls at the start of November and run them with the cows through to March. They normally join one bull to 25 cows.
If not bred on farm, their bulls were mostly sourced from studs, with Mr Wallace indicating the decision to use stud bulls was due to getting better results in consistency and quality.
"We're looking for bulls that mature early, that are docile; so quiet and easily controlled, as well as virile; so that have that strength and energy," he said.
While females were occasionally bought in, the majority came from their own lines that had been bred over multiple generations.
The Wallace family plans to further develop their grading system for retaining weaner heifers and bulls so they can assess and record development against precise criteria, helping to identify animals at an early age.
"We currently assess conformation, growth, carcase quality and temperament, along with some objective data like fertility lines, but we want to expand on this," Mr Wallace said.
"We're starting to get associated with the Droughtmaster Society and Breedplan, which will assist what we do with informed data around important traits like growth rate, fertility and ease of calving."
To ease this transition, they want to invest in a vet crush to make weighing cattle through the yards easier.
"We would like a combined automatic weighing system which registers animal identification and weights on all properties," Mr Wallace said.
Another key management practice across the properties was the planting of improved pastures to improve carrying capacity.
"Different properties have different issues we have to contend with," Mr Wallace said.
"A lot of our country is rolling hills but we put a lot of time into treating re-growth.
"Some of the country we have has a lot of creeping lantana which is no good and that's why we tend to stick rake a lot of country so we can allow other grasses to come through."
Some pastures have been improved with legumes like humidicola and katambora rhodes, while others have been planted with native grasses with Wynn cassia and seca stylo.
One limiting factor was the family's restricted time, as all members worked off-farm.
Mr Wallace teaches mechanical engineering at TAFE. Therefore he's only available during weekends and school holidays to handle big tasks like mustering and branding.
To make the operation run more smoothly, he was looking to move towards using AI to have better time control over calving.
"As we only have a certain time-frame when we can do things like branding and weaning, I see great benefits to being able to control that a bit more," he said.
