'Cows for your country and bulls for your market' underpins Wallace operation

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
February 8 2024 - 8:00pm
Nev Wallace at his 202 hectare Bundaberg property Nolan's Pocket with a mob of breeders and their calves behind him. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
'Cows for your country and bulls for your market', is the motto underpinning the Wallace family's commercial cattle breeding operation in Bundaberg.

