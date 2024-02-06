Restockers active at Woodford

There were 307 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market again showed a rise in prices as buyers look to restock. Cows also sold to improved rates.
Barrie Dunning, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Santa cows for $1890, steers for $1700 and lines of backgrounder steers for $1460, $1370 and $1310. Ben and Tim Mason, Woodford, sold lines of Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1440 and $1410.
Eatons Hill Stud, Armstrong Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1710. Glendale Homestead Maleny, Witta, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1235 and light weaner steers for $800. Littlemore Farm, Colinton, sold lines of Charbray weaner heifers for $940, $800 and $795 and cows for $1430.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1270. Anthony Klein, Cedarton, sold milk tooth Hereford steers for $1420. Iris Wessling, Kilcoy, sold Greyman weaner steers for $1000. ALB Pastoral, Braemore, sold Charbray male calves for $795.
Peter Klein, Cedarton, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1500. Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold Brahman cows for $1300. Gerald Carseldine, Wamuran, sold Charbray heifers for $1040. The Dellaway family, Stanmore, sold young Droughtmaster steers for $800.
