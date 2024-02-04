Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Competition strong at Eumundi

Updated February 5 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competition strong at Eumundi
Competition strong at Eumundi

There were 303 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Eumundi cattle sale last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.