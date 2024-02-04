Competition strong at Eumundi

There were 303 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Eumundi cattle sale last week.
On a wet day, competition was very strong, with all lines of cattle showing a marked increase in prices.
J and N Garrett, Amamoor, sold a line of Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for $1550. Lloyd Campbell, Cambroon, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $930 and $830. Chad Monroe, Blackmountain, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1790 and $1410.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1100, $970, $960 and $920 and cows and calves for $1800. Debbie Alford, Kandanga, sold Angus steers for $1150 and heifers for $1090.
Brooks Transport, North Arm, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1170 and young Brangus steers for $800. Marobivale Pty Ltd, Kenilworth, sold Friesian cows for $1300. The Marr family, Kenilworth, sold young Droughtmaster steers for $760 and heifers for $690.
Kinetic Engineers, Belli Park, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers for $790. Noosa Black Angus Beef, Ridgewood, sold a line of young Angus steers for $790. Hinterland Helper and Rural Services, Wootha, sold a Brahkle bull for $1700.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.