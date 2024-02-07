Ag industry resilience to natural disasters critical as climate change hits

Drought, bushfires and cyclone-induced flooding, it's been a very tough time for those on the land - and being able to overcome ongoing challenges takes a certain kind of mindset, a combination of resourcefulness, determination and focus.
According to economics expert Dr Eamon McGinn, being able to build and maintain such resilience is critical for those working in agriculture to be successful over the next decade.
As Deloitte Access Economics partner, Dr McGinn, 39, who's previous experienced included working at the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics, said the ability of rural and regional communities and individuals within them to build their resilience to natural disasters was of the utmost importance.
And while his work concentrates on the economic side of resilience, he said the human element is equally if not more important.
Dr McGuinn said as climate change continued to alter the way in which natural disasters, graziers, farmers and the agricultural industry in general needed to be prepared for more extreme weather and learn to build up community and personal capacity to recover from disasters.
"Over the last five to 10 years what we have really seen is an increased focus on building resilience to a natural disaster," he said.
"In the next five to 10 years we will be working to enhance this as preparation at the farm and community level to withstand these challenges will be one of the most important things for the agricultural sector to be working on."
Dr McGinn said an increase of good mental resilience in communities when faced with natural disasters needed to be a priority.
"The psychological costs of natural disasters on individuals and communities will be growing in importance," he said.
"Everyone recognises these have significant costs on social psychology and mental health."
He said changes to the agricultural demographic which previously comprised people who lived and worked their whole life in one geographical location and were well-versed in how extremes of nature impacted their region, were no longer the norm.
Add how some long-time residents could be quick to downplay natural disasters becoming more intense, it's a perfect storm for additional shock and despair following such an event.
"The profiles of natural disasters will be changing due to climate change," he said.
"Those disaster will change in which locations are exposed and how intense and frequently they occur."
Dr McGinn said ensuring 'message fatigue' was avoided by the ag community was a big factor.
"It can be hard to get these messages (about natural disasters intensifying) across to those people who have a lot of personal experience and have seen floods or fires come and go," he said.
"A lot of people in farming and regional communities now tend to be on the older side and it becomes more of a challenge to undertake the preparation of disaster prevention tasks needed.
"As tree and sea-changers move in, they may not have had experience of natural disasters in the area.
"And a seasonal workforce whom we rely on for support at harvest or shearing, they are also more vulnerable."
Dr McGinn said the impact of intense flooding or bushfires has a long-term effect on communities which goes beyond reparation of infrastructure such as fencing or roads.
He said insurance was an issue which worried many producers and growers, but getting such details could be i"pretty patchy."
"We do know a lot of farmers are concerned about being under-insured," he said.
"A lot of motivation for the work we do comes out the insurance industry and what we have looked at for agricultural producers is what happens following a disaster.
"Sometimes the reasons for not having (enough) insurance reflects the location risk, from a farming perspective, it's a significant business cost and one where you don't see an immediate benefit.
"Costs are the major issue due to increased premiums some people chose not to insure (and) in some areas it's harder to get an offer of insurance at an affordable price."
Dr McGinn said it was vital to ensure those involved in a community recovery concentrated on people as well as infrastructure.
He said following floods and fires the government would assist, "households and the community do a lot of the heavy lifting."
He also questioned if after intense flooding a town should be relocated instead of being rebuilt.
"To a certain extent some families will move out of places after a nat disaster, people will speak with their feet," he said.
"They want a better and safer place to live.
"We do know following a natural disaster, impacts on drug use, employment and education for kids can have long-term negative consequences."
