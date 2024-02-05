Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Online cattle listings rebound

Updated February 5 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online cattle listings rebound
Online cattle listings rebound

CATTLE

After a disrupted week due to the Australia Day long weekend, AuctionsPlus cattle sales rebounded last week with listings rising almost threefold to 17,012. Compared to the start of last year, the industry is leaping out of the gates - it wasn't until April of 2023 that AuctionsPlus had that many head offered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.