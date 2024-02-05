Online cattle listings rebound

After a disrupted week due to the Australia Day long weekend, AuctionsPlus cattle sales rebounded last week with listings rising almost threefold to 17,012. Compared to the start of last year, the industry is leaping out of the gates - it wasn't until April of 2023 that AuctionsPlus had that many head offered.
The trend of big offerings seen last year has continued, and buyer sentiment continues to be strong despite the volume - clearance was a robust 75 per cent while prices are holding. Value over reserve rose 20pc.
Processors were active again last week. Across the 2000-odd head bought by processors this week, the average price paid was 350c/kg liveweight, with an average weight of 410kg.
Larger steers saw strong price gains across the platform, although that did hit clearance rates compared to young steers. In the smaller categories prices fell but clearance was near the top.
Steers 400kg+ rose six-fold to 1477 head and averaged $1616/head - up $89 from the previous week for a 72pc clearance. Prices ranged from 320 - 388c and averaged 369c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg doubled to 2284 head and averaged $1359/head - up $38 for a 81pc clearance. Prices ranged from 301 - 439c and averaged 377c/kg lwt.
From Coolah, NSW, a line of 190 Angus steers aged 14 to 16 months and weighing 342kg returned $1500/head, or 439c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Gundagai, NSW.
Steers 200-280kg tripled to 982 head and averaged 1039/head but saw prices dip - down $63 for a 94pc clearance. Prices ranged from 205 - 508c and averaged 416c/kg lwt.
From Texas, NSW, a line of 20 Angus/Santa Gertrudis steers aged six to nine months and weighing 222kg returned $1070/head, or 482c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Millmerran.
Heifers doubled in terms of offering across the 200-400kg categories with price rises across the board. The largest category, 400kg+, saw a six-fold increase in listings and a $38 lift in liveweight prices. Across 988 head, prices averaged $1411/head or 323c/kg lwt and ranged from 238 - 423c. Clearance was a strong 83pc.
From Walcha, NSW, a line of 49 Angus heifers aged 16 to 17 months and weighing 433kg returned $1520/head, or 351c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Gympie.
After strong recent gains, pregnancy tested in-calf and station-mated heifers fell back to earth price-wise last week with clearance also low. PTIC heifers registered a larger offering of 1262 head and averaged $1776/head - down $224 for a 36pc clearance, while SM heifers dropped $125 for just a 19pc clearance of a relatively small offering of 507 head.
Heifers and cows with calves at foot performed strongly by contrast with strong gains for SM and NSM heifers and calves. NSM heifers and calves registered a 50pc larger offering of 285 head and averaged $1978/head - up $629 for a 54pc clearance. SM heifers and calves rose 22pc to 440 head to average $2468/head - up $149 for a 76pc clearance.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 49 Angus/Santa SM heifers and calves aged 28 to 30 months and weighing 398kg returned $2480/head, or 624c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Dubbo, NSW.
There was a 27pc drop in sheep and lamb listings last week, driven mainly by NSW, to a total of 56,579. Clearance was relatively flat at 76pc while prices for crossbred lambs eased 8pc. Value over reserve was up, however, rising $3 to $15.
This time last year listings dropped by a similar percentage, and lambs were the driver once again. The crossbred lamb category was down 47pc, with similar falls for first-cross ewe lambs and shedding breeds.
There was still plenty of demand for crossbred and Merino wether lambs, with full clearance in those categories, although prices dipped.
Joined ewes continued to be highly sought after, with most categories fully sold amid strong price gains. Scanned in-lamb first-cross ewes jumped $75 on average, while SIL shedders leapt an average of $94.
Crossbred lambs fell by almost half to 11,540 compared to the previous week's 21,883. Prices also decreased $9 to average $105/head but achieved a 99pc clearance.
From Cookardinia, VIC, a line of 460 Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex Jun/Jul drop and weighing 47kg lwt returned $157/head, or 335c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Epsom, VIC.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering with 9842 head, down 8pc, with prices decreasing by $2 to average $65/head. Clearance was 100pc.
From Keith, SA a line of 554 Merino wethers Apr/May drop and weighing 36kg lwt returned $92/head, or 253c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Nhill, VIC.
Joined ewes continued to be highly sought after. SIL Merino ewes registered a smaller offering with 2136 head, pushing prices up another $15 on last week's $50 rise to average $177/head. 83pc of listed stock cleared.
SIL first-cross ewes doubled in terms of offering to 1278 head, with prices leaping $75/head to average $257/head. Buyers weren't deterred by the higher prices - 100pc of stock sold.
From Junee, NSW, 751 Border Leicester/Merino ewes across four lots will all head to the same buyer in Redan, VIC. The pick of the lots was 272 ewes, 3.5 years old and weighing 67kg, returning $298/head, or 446c/kg lwt.
