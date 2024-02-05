Queensland Country Life
Graham Greenup keeping prime lamb competition alive for 40 years

By Kelly Mason
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 6:14pm
Graham Greenup with his prize winning Poll Dorset sheep. Picture: Kelly Mason
Graham Greenup has been a familiar face at the Stanthorpe show for over 40 years as a steward and said he is hopeful that there will be an increase in entrants, despite the fall in numbers over the last 20 years.

