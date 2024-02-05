Graham Greenup keeping prime lamb competition alive for 40 years

Graham Greenup has been a familiar face at the Stanthorpe show for over 40 years as a steward and said he is hopeful that there will be an increase in entrants, despite the fall in numbers over the last 20 years.
The fourth generation 72-year-old sheep producer became a steward around the age of 30, when he was approached by other show stewards.
Mr Greenup said in the 80's it was a busy time for the stewards at the sheep and wool pavilion, with an average of 40 full pens.
"There used to a big section of stud sheep, both British breed and Merinos," he said.
"There would have been about 120 British breed sheep there and about 80 Merinos.
"All the pens that are there now plus some that have since been pulled down, were all chockas."
In this year's competition Mr Greenup entered and won the sired by Dorset and any breed classes.
He runs 200 Poll Dorset ewes on his 1000 hectare station, Maryland, near The Summit on the Qld border.
The biggest challenge on his station is trying to protect his flock, which he says has become a growing issue for the majority of sheep producers in Qld.
"They take a lot of looking after, the wild dogs are coming in in increasing numbers," he said.
"We use Maremma sheepdogs and exclusion fencing to try to manage the issue but it's challenging.
When asked about the changes he has seen in the industry, Mr Greenup said there has seen a steady decline in sheep at rural show competitions in Qld.
"Years ago we would have seen every pen full and the stewards for different sections would be fighting over how many pens they would have," he said.
"In recent years we have been struggling to get numbers.
"Everyone is time poor now, we are struggling to find the time to do it and to make enough money, with increasing costs.
"It's harder to get shearers and that's why the shedding breeds are popular but they still shear them for presentation.
"At the saleyards and at shows, presentation and first impressions are so important...when they are shedding wool they have bits coming off them and shearing them improves their appearance."
In addition to sheep, Mr Greenup also runs 250 head of Santa Gertrudis, Hereford cross and Charolais bulls.
He said has no plans of slowing down but will make some adjustments.
"I'll reduce the number of sheep, I'm more cattle than sheep now," he said.
"I will sell my calves as weaners in Stanthorpe here in the autumn.
"I have 250 breeders, I normally sell all the calves, heifers and steers and buy in replacement females who feed on native and improved pastures."
Whilst there has been a decline in sheep numbers at show competitions, Mr Greenup says it is likely that things will change again and he will continue to steward as long as he can.
"The numbers will likely come up again due to exclusion fencing and there are quite good subsidies for building exclusion fencing or government contributions," he said.
