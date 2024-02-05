Stud cattle entries for Beef 2024 extended

The deadline to enter the stud cattle competition at Beef 2024 has been extended by a couple of days, but it is best to get in sooner rather than later.
Instead of close of business on Friday, February 16, Beef 2024 organisers have extended the deadline to close of business on Monday, February 19.
Beef Australia chief executive officer Simon Irwin said they had received about 900 entries so far, but it was expected there would be a last minute rush of entries in the last week before the deadline.
He said they only extended the deadline to give people a couple more days.
"Someone said that when it was going to close on Friday, we won't look at them until Monday morning so someone on the committee said 'why not just extend it'," he said.
"It's not due to numbers, it's for the convenience and the fact that we wouldn't look at them until...Monday anyhow."
Stud cattle nominations cost $220 this year, up from $175 in 2021.
